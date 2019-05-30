Cybint and Opus Connect partner to build cybersecurity expertise among financial and investment institutions and professionals

NEW YORK, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global cyber education leader, Cybint Solutions, and portfolio and private equity-focused member association Opus Connect, are taking a stand against cybercrime and digital fraud, offering an unmatched suite of advanced skills training, tools and best practices for financial and investment professionals.

There is an ever-increasing depth and diversity of online information within the financial sector that requires a thorough understanding of how to navigate the web to conduct investigations, KYC reviews, and deep-web due diligence. Consequently, professionals must understand cyber terminology, threats and opportunities to protect themselves and their clients. The Cybint and Opus Connect partnership fosters that understanding for Opus Connect members through:

Cyber training, education and simulation – Role-based cybersecurity training offered online in an advanced simulated platform or live sessions with experts. Training includes advanced specializations, simulated labs, statistical reporting, and certificates.

– Role-based cybersecurity training offered online in an advanced simulated platform or live sessions with experts. Training includes advanced specializations, simulated labs, statistical reporting, and certificates. Strategic risk analysis and cyber due diligence services – Customized risk analysis and cybersecurity consulting services are available from Cybint's team of military trained, and industry security and intelligence experts.

Additionally, professionals have access to Opus Connect's exclusive and expert educational webinars and roundtables. Most recently, the company hosted roundtables for financial professionals in New York, Chicago and Los Angeles during which Cybint CEO and global cyber expert Roy Zur held sessions on cybercrime and digital fraud, introducing attendees to best practices, industry trends, and how to help prevent a cyber-attack.

"There are few industries impacted more by cybercrime than those in our sector," said Lou Sokolovskiy, CEO & Founder of Opus Connect. "Part of our charter is to equip our members with the resources and tools to protect their organizations and clients, and we're exceptionally pleased to count Cybint's best-in-class offerings among those resources."

"The pace of change in this industry is incredible, which can make it difficult to stay abreast of the best practices and knowledge necessary to keep your organization and clients safe," added Zur. "We're committed to partnering with Opus Connect to ensure its members have access to the resources they need."

About Cybint Solutions

Cybint Solutions is a Cyber Education company committed to solving the skills gap and market shortage in cybersecurity through innovative education and training solutions for all levels of expertise. Cybint integrates emerging cyber technologies, hands-on environments and evergreen content into a cutting-edge learning platform for businesses, higher-education institutions, government agencies and regional cyber centers worldwide. With an eye toward preparing the next generation of cyber experts, Cybint creates a deep and powerful global network of cyber knowledge that goes far beyond typical technical expertise. To further address the critical workforce shortage in the industry, Cybint launched the Cyber Talent Network platform which helps match qualified cyber professionals with employers in their region based on the candidates' skills and capabilities. Cybint was founded as a collaboration of military-trained cybersecurity and intelligence experts, industry professionals and well-seasoned educators.

About Opus Connect

Opus Connect is a professional membership-based community connecting like-minded, high caliber senior level executives in the lower middle and middle market M&A space through financial seminars and deal sourcing events. With a national reach that includes over 70,000 relevant professionals, Opus Connect aims to facilitate strong, long-lasting relationships among members while increasing industry insights and deal–making opportunities that translate to bottom line growth.

