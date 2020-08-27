Cybint expands in Asia with the announcement of their First Certified Training Partner in India - Astraea Solutions

"Cybersecurity is unique because it's a relatively new, fast-evolving field that needs deep, market-ready skillsets to be imbibed. The Astraea-Cybint Bootcamp offers a unique opportunity not only for fresh graduates but also Indians seeking a shift to a global career in Cyber Defense," said Kaushik Ray, Managing Director, Astraea Solutions. "We chose to partner with Cybint because it's the only turnkey program that focuses highly on careers in Cyber Defense and role diversity beyond India."

According to NASSCOM, in the rising digital economy, global cyber-attacks along with data protection and privacy laws are estimated to lead to a USD 35 billion revenue opportunity - creating over 2 million new cybersecurity jobs to India's workforce by 2025. However, India's cybersecurity workforce shortage already stands nearly 10% higher than the global average and there is a critical need to address the demand for job-ready security professionals through skills-based initiatives.

The Cybint Bootcamp is a 3-month intensive training that has a proven record in leading its graduates to high-paying entry-level cybersecurity jobs. With an accelerated learning methodology stemming from the company's Israeli military background, there is a strong focus on in-demand skills and curriculum informed by trends in the cybersecurity industry – allowing those with no prior background to transition into the cyber industry.

"We are proud to have Astraea joining our cyber center network and are eager about bringing skills-based, real-world cybersecurity programs to India," said Cybint CEO and Founder, Roy Zur. "This partnership follows recent announcements of Cybint Certified Centers in Singapore and in Myanmar, and we are excited to see the adoption of our innovative cybersecurity training programs throughout the Asia-Pacific region."

Barak Granot, Head of Economic & Trade Mission, at the Embassy of Israel in India, added: "We are proud to see the growing partnership and collaborations between Israeli and Indian companies in the Cyber Security arena. In July 2020, we facilitated the MOU's signing on Cyber collaboration between the GOI and GOI, and we can genuinely say that change has come following those government initiatives – with more and more companies from both India and Israel are eager to take the relationships forward. I wish to congratulate Astraea (India) and Cybint (Israel) for their collaboration and to take this opportunity to Invite all the relevant Indian companies to participate in the upcoming ISRAEL HLS & CYBER 2020 virtual event that would take place during the 14th and 15th of September 2020."

Founded in 2012, Astraea is a leading service provider of tech driven cyber security and healthcare services. It has projects in various state governments and corporates in providing Cyber Security knowledge services. Astraea also provides placement linked certified skill training programs in Cyber Defense with Israeli majors like Cybint. Our culture is entrepreneurial with mutual respect among colleagues and a dedication to teamwork.

Cybint is a global cyber education company with a commitment to reskilling the workforce and upskilling the industry in cybersecurity. With innovative and leading-edge education and training solutions, Cybint tackles cybersecurity's two greatest threats: the talent shortage and the skills gap. The Cybint team is comprised of military cyber experts, industry professionals, and educators united under the vision of creating a safer digital world through education, training, and collaboration. For more information on the Cybint Cyber Center model please visit: https://www.cybintsolutions.com/cyber-center/

