Cybint Partners with Central Texas College to Offer Military Reskilling in Cybersecurity

The Cybint Bootcamp is an in-depth training program that covers practical skills necessary to secure a high paying career in the field of cybersecurity. It was created to address the cyber skills gap and cyber-professional shortage in Texas and worldwide. Texas has more than 47,200 unfilled positions in cybersecurity, making it one of the top three states with the greatest need for cyber workers, trailing California (66,700) and Virginia (58,600). With the continuing increase in cybercrimes, there is an increased urgency to fill the cyber skills gap by reskilling the workforce.

"Cybercriminals see Texas' population of 29 million people as a large pool of potential targets," said Sarah Mylcraine, community programs coordinator – CTC Continuing Education department. "Companies and individuals in Texas lost $313 million last year due to cybercrimes. The probability for even greater losses in the increasingly digital post-pandemic world places even more urgency for the need for individuals skilled in cybersecurity. The Bootcamp is an opportunity for students to get on the fast track to a cyber career path."

Cybint's suite of multi-level cyber education and workforce development offerings are structured from the ground up to arm workers with cyber skills. Upon completing the Cybint Bootcamp, graduates will have the training needed to ensure they can protect their organizations, as well as themselves, from emerging cyber threats.

Roy Zur, Cybint Chief Executive Offer, noted the Bootcamp may be of interest to those affiliated with the military, especially those transitioning out of service. "As a veteran myself, it is always a true honor and privilege to help military service members, veterans, and their families as they transition in the workforce," he said. "In a matter of months, so many of the Bootcamp graduates from CTC will start their new lives and career paths in cybersecurity, and it feels amazing to know that Cybint helped facilitate that."

CTC works with more than 25 military installations in the U.S., including Fort Hood and Europe, to provide educational opportunities to service members and their families. "CTC is always on the lookout for rewarding programs to assist transitioning military and veteran students," said Mylcraine. "We see great potential in this collaboration with Cybint and are currently working on additional opportunities with transitioning military and veteran students as a focus."

The Bootcamp will be held on Mondays and Thursdays, August 23 - February 25, from 6- 10 p.m. For more information about the Bootcamp, Cybint will host a webinar on Wednesday, June 30 at 12 p.m. outlining cyber education, hiring companies, job opportunities, starting salaries and more.

About Cybint

Cybint is a global cyber education company with a commitment to reskilling the workforce and upskilling the industry in cybersecurity. With innovative and leading-edge education and training solutions, Cybint tackles cybersecurity's two greatest threats: the talent shortage and the skills gap. The Cybint team is comprised of military cyber experts, industry professionals, and educators united under the vision of creating a safer digital world through education, training, and collaboration. For more information, visit www.cybintsolutions.com

About Central Texas College

Central Texas College is a two-year, open admissions institution which provides educational opportunities to students locally, nationally and internationally. The mission of Central Texas College is to provide accessible and quality educational opportunities that support a diverse student population and promote student success, completion and employability through engaging and innovative education. For more information, visit https://www.ctcd.edu/

