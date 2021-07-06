Cybint partners with CertNexus to add industry leading certifications to its skills-based cyber security programs

ROCHESTER, N.Y., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cybint , a global cyber education training company, partners with CertNexus , a vendor-neutral certification body providing emerging technology certifications for IT and security professionals, authorizing the Cybint Cybersecurity Bootcamp for the CyberSec First Responder® (CFR) exam. The CFR certification is approved by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) to fulfill Directive 8570/8140 requirements and the COOL (Credentialing Opportunities On-Line) program, which helps U.S. Service members translate their military training and experience with a professional certificate. Following this partnership with CertNexus, bootcamp students will be able to use COOL funding to pay for tuition.

Military transitions mark the beginning of new experiences for veterans. They are armed with transferable skill sets that serve as the foundation for significant growth opportunities and earning potential in cybersecurity. "The US needs proficient, trained cybersecurity specialists to address the current cyber workforce shortage. The Cybint-CertNexus program is an ideal opportunity to reskill deserving and mission-focused service members. The combination of excellent Cybint training paired with the valued CertNexus CyberSec First Responder (CFR) credential provides an accelerated employment pathway for transitioning US Army veterans," said William (Joe) Welch, Professor of Computer Information Technology Systems at Central Texas College.

"Cybersecurity is an excellent career path for veterans as there currently nearly 500,000 open positions in the US today," says Jeff Felice, President of CertNexus. "Together with Cybint, we're excited to do our part to help fill the employment gap while serving those who have served us by providing the skills to succeed as cybersecurity professionals."

The Cybint Bootcamp is designed in accordance with the NICE framework (NIST SP 800-181) which specifies the knowledge, skills, abilities, and tasks required in each of 52 different cyber-related work roles. The CertNexus CFR exam certifies that the successful candidate has the knowledge, skills, and abilities required to deal with a changing threat landscape and will be able to assess risk and vulnerabilities, acquire data, perform analysis, continuously communicate, determine scope, recommend remediation actions, and accurately report results, according to the NICE framework.

"The need to fill the cyber gap is crucial in the post-pandemic world," says Roy Zur, Founder and CEO of Cybint. "Cybersecurity is a lucrative industry, and military service members and veterans have that extra edge needed to succeed. It's an honor to partner with CertNexus to help make it happen, and we look forward to expanding this partnership in the near future."

To launch their new partnership, companies are teaming up for a remote bootcamp in New York that includes a CFR exam. Successful graduates will be issued a bootcamp graduation certificate and a CFR certification. For more information about upcoming Cybint Bootcamp start dates, please visit: https://bootcamp.cybintsolutions.com/bootcamp-landing-page/

About Cybint

Cybint is a global cyber education company with a commitment to reskilling the workforce and upskilling the industry in cybersecurity. With innovative and leading-edge education and training solutions, Cybint tackles cybersecurity's two greatest threats: the talent shortage and the skills gap. The Cybint team is comprised of military cyber experts, industry professionals, and educators united under the vision of creating a safer digital world through education, training, and collaboration. Cybint is an authorized CertNexus training partner and a CompTIA education partner. For more information, visit www.cybintsolutions.com

About CertNexus

CertNexus is a vendor-neutral certification body, providing emerging technology certifications and micro-credentials for business, data, developer, IT, and security professionals. CertNexus' mission is to assist closing the emerging tech global skills gap while providing individuals with a path towards rewarding careers in Cybersecurity, Data Science, Internet of Things, and Artificial Intelligence (AI)/Machine Learning. Successful CertNexus certification candidates come from representative organizations such as Ahold Delhaize, Barclays, Canon, Cisco, Deloitte, Ingram, Kaspersky, Optum, PwC, Starbucks, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army, Verizon, Xerox, Zappos, and universities spanning over fifty countries.

SOURCE Cybint