Cybint Partners with Grand View University to Offer Cybersecurity Bootcamp in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cybint , a global cyber education training company, partners with Grand View University , a cyber education leader in Iowa, to offer the Cybint Cybersecurity Bootcamp in an effort to bring cybersecurity skills and jobs to the region.

The state of Iowa has over 3,400 unfilled jobs in cybersecurity—most of which don't require certification. Many of these positions are in Des Moines. The city, which is a hub for multiple industries, including finance, insurance, government, manufacturing, trade, and service, offers a higher concentration of cybersecurity jobs. Filling these roles call for community partnerships with local schools, nonprofits and governmental organizations. Such partnerships play a significant role in preparing students to be dynamic, culturally responsive leaders. The focus of these relationships quickly centers on creating accelerated hands-on skill as a first step in building a resilient and cyber-able workforce. Grand View University's partnership with Cybint is unique to this region, and results in the production of highly sought-after graduates in this emerging, professional field.

The Cybint Bootcamp is structured from the ground up to arm workers with cyber skills. Graduates will have the training needed to ensure they can protect themselves and their organizations from emerging cyber threats upon completing the Cybint Bootcamp. Through its collaboration with Grand View University, the Cybint Bootcamp will help the Des Moines, Iowa region's workforce gain the knowledge needed to land entry-level positions in cybersecurity, as well as upskill incumbent employees beginning Fall 2021.

Grand View University is renowned for its programs in analytics, computer science, management, and more than 40 other majors, pre-professional programs, and five masters degrees. With approximately 2,000 students, an average class size of 16, and a student-to-faculty ratio of 14 to 1, students of Grand View University receive specialized training to propel them to success.

"We're thrilled to play such a prominent role in the future of the cybersecurity industry in a thriving city such as Des Moines," says Roy Zur, Founder and CEO of Cybint. "We signed numerous higher education partnership deals in the first quarter of 2021. This partnership with Grand View University marks the beginning of great things to come as we begin a new quarter."

"We chose to partner with Cybint because they are in alignment with our goals," says Patty Williams, Vice-Provost, Graduate and Professional Studies of Grand View University. "Time is of the essence when it comes to filling the cyber gap, and it is an honor to be able to offer our students an added edge to land a position in this lucrative field."

For more information about Cybint's programs in Grand View University, please visit: https://www.grandview.edu/academics/other-programs/cybersecurity?preview=true

About Cybint

Cybint is a global cyber education company with a commitment to reskilling the workforce and upskilling the industry in cybersecurity. With innovative and leading-edge education and training solutions, Cybint tackles cybersecurity's two greatest threats: the talent shortage and the skills gap. The Cybint team is comprised of military cyber experts, industry professionals, and educators united under the vision of creating a safer digital world through education, training, and collaboration. For more information, visit www.cybintsolutions.com

About Grand View University

Founded more than 100 years ago in 1896, Grand View offers a high-quality education to a diverse student body in a career-oriented, liberal arts-grounded curriculum in Des Moines, Iowa, a metropolitan area of more than half a million people. Grand View offers bachelor's and master's degrees and welcomes traditional students and adult learners representing a wide range of religious and cultural backgrounds. Learning is an interactive process at Grand View—students engage in lively discussions, work on real-world projects, and participate in career-related work experiences. Grand View welcomes and supports students from all walks of life, geographies, religions and ethnicities.

