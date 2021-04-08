Cybint Partners with Houston Baptist University to Bring Cybersecurity Training to The Greater Houston Region

HOUSTON, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cybint , a global leader in cybersecurity education, partners with Houston Baptist University (HBU), to offer Cybint's Cybersecurity Bootcamp and Cyber Essentials Workshop in HBU's new Houston Cyber Education Center. Through the partnership, Cybint and HBU aim to reskill the Greater Houston region's workforce and upskill incumbent employees beginning Spring 2021. Both parties have existing relationships with large companies, and HBU's employer and corporate involvements stretch across the cybersecurity and engineering industries.

The cybersecurity market experienced exponential growth in the past decade. The U.S. workforce demands over 520,000 cybersecurity professionals, with a demand for more than 47,000 cybersecurity professionals in the state of Texas. Yet Cyberseek reports the availability and supply of such professionals as "Very Low" in the Houston metropolitan area. Cybersecurity education is needed to close the employment gap in the region. HBU, which has built a reputation as a cyber education leader, is working toward closing this gap by offering Cybint's programs at the Houston Cyber Education Center. HBU's location in the global hub of Houston creates opportunities for students, who often intern with Houston's Fortune 500 Companies, to get essential hands-on experience.

The Bootcamp and Workshop are structured to future-proof workers on a global scale with cyber skills, ensuring they can protect themselves and their organizations from emerging cyber threats. The collaboration with HBU is unique to the region and will create highly sought-after graduates in the field of cybersecurity.

"HBU has recognized the need for cybersecurity education and training for the Houston metro area by establishing BS degrees in Cyber Engineering, Computer Science, and Electrical Engineering in 2017. That commitment is now expanded through the Houston Cyber Education Center, through which credit and non-credit learning of cybersecurity skills and principles will be facilitated. We are aiming to make the Houston Cyber Education Center a resource to the greater Houston community for all cyber education and training needs," said Dr. Stanley Napper, HBU Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs. "We analyzed labor market data intelligence and collected information from industry partners to determine areas of growth within cybersecurity. It became clear that the first step toward efficiently building a cyber-able workforce would be through an intensive bootcamp that offers an immersive, hands-on learning experience. It is an honor to partner with Cybint and be able to offer that experience and training to our students."

Roy Zur, Founder and CEO of Cybint, said, "Our partnership with HBU is a natural fit. Numerous high-paying job opportunities in cybersecurity await in Houston, and it's exciting to know that in less than a year, many of these positions will be filled by graduates of this program."

Umesh Verma, Founder of Cyber Houston and CEO of Blue Lance, said, "The ability to avail of credit and non-credit learning of cybersecurity skills and principles through the Houston Cyber Education Center will be a game-changer for companies such as ours as we prepare our workforce to face cyber-related challenges and turn them into opportunities in the coming years."

For more information about Cybint's programs in the Houston Cyber Education Center, please visit Houstoncybered.org. Interested cybersecurity professionals should register for the Cybersecurity Bootcamp hosted by HBU.

