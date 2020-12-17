Cybint Partners with Leading Cybersecurity Technologies, Webhose and IntSights, to Enhance Its Learning Experience

The cybersecurity industry is currently facing a major skills gap. The number of unfilled cyber positions now stands at 4.07 million professionals, which is up from 2.93 million in 2019. This is largely due to the rise of the remote workforce since the onset of the pandemic, which led to a 300-percent rise in reported cybercrimes. Cybint is spearheading the effort to fill the cyber-skills shortage and employment gap through intensive cybersecurity bootcamps.

The Cybint Bootcamp offers in-demand skills development, real-world based simulations, and an accelerated track to entry-level employment in cybersecurity, to make students workforce ready in a matter of months. The latest edition of its bootcamp program already includes access to Webhose and IntSights threat intelligence platforms, with more content and resources to be added on a regular basis. Through its global network of cybersecurity training partners, Cybint is expected to reskill hundreds of people to enter the cybersecurity workforce and believes that integrating leading cybersecurity technologies will make graduates of its training programs more attractive to employers.

Webhose is known for its comprehensive, up-to-the-minute, and relevant coverage of the open, deep, and dark web to enterprise-level customers across a range of verticals. Its granular filtering capabilities, depth of coverage that includes millions of sites, files, networks, marketplaces, and messaging platforms crawled daily are currently used by hundreds of leading enterprise organizations all over the world.

IntSights offers the industry's only all-in-one external threat protection platform designed to neutralize cyberattacks outside the wire. It is trusted by many of the world's largest companies to detect, analyze, and neutralize cyber threats across the clear, deep, and dark web.

"Part of our mission at Cybint is building and strengthening the greater global cybersecurity community," says Roy Zur, Founder and CEO of Cybint. "We believe hands-on practice on leading industry products is important for all learners and will be adding more cybersecurity partners to the Cybint platform on a continual basis."

"As a leader in the threat intelligence industry, Webhose is excited to support this initiative to encourage better threat detection for professionals and their organizations," says Ran Geva, CEO at Webhose. "We are honored to be selected as an intelligence industry leader for Cybint Edge's offering and play a key role in aiding the global cyber intelligence community in threat detection."

"From one military-grade service to another, we can't wait to see what the future holds," says Yaron Paryanty, the VP of Product Management at IntSights. "Now more than ever, the skills-gap in the lucrative industry of cybersecurity must be filled."

About Cybint

Cybint is a global cyber education company with a commitment to reskilling the workforce and upskilling the industry in cybersecurity. With innovative and leading-edge education and training solutions, Cybint tackles cybersecurity's two greatest threats: the talent shortage and the skills gap. The Cybint team is comprised of military cyber experts, industry professionals, and educators united under the vision of creating a safer digital world through education, training, and collaboration. For more information, visit www.cybintsolutions.com

About Webhose

Webhose is the leading web data provider transforming unstructured web content into machine-readable data feeds. Webhose's data feeds and historical archives include multiple data sources such as news sites, online discussions, dark networks, and much more. Webhose delivers comprehensive, up-to-the-minute, relevant coverage of the open, deep, and dark web to enterprise-level customers in a wide range of verticals.

About IntSights

IntSights is revolutionizing cybersecurity operations with the industry's only all-in-one external threat protection platform designed to neutralize cyberattacks outside the wire. Our unique cyber reconnaissance capabilities enable continuous monitoring of an enterprise's external digital profile across the clear, deep, and dark web to identify emerging threats and orchestrate proactive response. Tailored threat intelligence that seamlessly integrates with security infrastructure for dynamic defense has made IntSights one of the fastest-growing cybersecurity companies in the world. IntSights has offices in Amsterdam, Boston, Dallas, New York, Singapore, Tel Aviv, and Tokyo.

