Cybint partners with Loras College to bring cybersecurity training to the Dubuque region

DUBUQUE, Iowa, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cybint, a global cyber education training company, partners with Loras College, a Catholic liberal arts college, to offer the Cybint Cybersecurity Bootcamp as part of a joint cohort, in an effort to close the cybersecurity employment gap in Iowa beginning mid-July 2021. Loras College has additional plans to launch its private bootcamp in Fall 2021.

Iowa has over 3,200 unfilled positions in cybersecurity, yet the availability and supply of cyber professionals are "Very Low" across the state. The state is one of several collectively called the "Silicon Prairie," as it houses several large companies including Wells Fargo, Integrity, and Dwolla. The digital infrastructure of Iowa is becoming more solidified, with cybersecurity at the forefront.

The Cybint Bootcamp is structured to future-proof workers on a global scale with cyber skills, ensuring they can protect themselves and their organizations from emerging cyber threats. The collaboration with Loras College is unique to the region and will create highly sought-after graduates in the field of cybersecurity.

Loras College, which is ranked #1 among private colleges and universities in Iowa (US News and World Report), offers a wide array of academic programs, extracurricular offerings, and opportunity for personal growth. Over 98 percent of its graduates become employed after graduation across a variety of diverse professional, social, and religious roles. Through the joint cohort with Cybint, followed by its private bootcamp in the Fall, Loras College is expanding its rich liberal arts tradition for a changing world.

"Iowa is quickly emerging as a tech hub in its own right, and cyber professionals are needed now more than ever," says Roy Zur, Founder and CEO of Cybint. "We're pleased to help pave the way, in collaboration with Loras College."

"Here at Loras College, we take pride in our wide array of academic programs, extracurricular offerings, and opportunities for personal growth," says Jim Collins, President of Loras College. "A liberal arts background enables people to work through the most critical aspects of their lives, and the backing of cybersecurity knowledge will help them across many disciplines."

For more information about the Cybint Bootcamp joint cohort with Loras College, please visit: www.loras.edu/cybersecurity

About Cybint

Cybint is a global cyber education company with a commitment to reskilling the workforce and upskilling the industry in cybersecurity. With innovative and leading-edge education and training solutions, Cybint tackles cybersecurity's two greatest threats: the talent shortage and the skills gap. The Cybint team is comprised of military cyber experts, industry professionals, and educators united under the vision of creating a safer digital world through education, training, and collaboration. For more information, visit www.cybintsolutions.com

About Loras College

Founded in 1839, Loras College leverages its historic roots as Iowa's first college, the second oldest Catholic college west of the Mississippi River and one of the nation's 10 diocesan colleges to deliver challenging, life-changing experiences as part of its residential, Catholic setting. In 2020, Loras was ranked the 16th Best Regional College in the Midwest by U.S. News & World Report and one of America's Top 200 Most Loved Colleges/Universities by Forbes Magazine for the fourth consecutive year.

