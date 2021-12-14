Cybint partners with Northeast Community College to offer cybersecurity bootcamp

NORFOLK, Neb., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cybint , the software-as-a-service (SaaS) arm of ThriveDX , a global digital education giant formerly known as HackerU, partners with Northeast Community College to offer a cybersecurity bootcamp. Starting in February 2022, the global education giant will offer the bootcamp through the college's Workforce Development Division.

Northeast, which has been designated as a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense Two-Year Education (CAE2Y) by the U.S. National Security Agency and Department of Homeland Security, will host Cybint's comprehensive cybersecurity bootcamp courses to prepare students, adult learners, and alumni for a successful career in the field.

A recent survey indicates while cyberattacks are on the rise, a significant portion of the online public is not always up to date on good cybersecurity practices, such as switching passwords for different accounts or using multi-factor authentication.

Roy Zur, founder and CEO of Cybint, said the lack of cyber vigilance among the general population amps the pressure on companies to bolster their cybersecurity hiring efforts, but that is no easy task due to the major talent gap in the labor market. Forced to compete harder for prospective hires, he said, businesses are left vulnerable as their own cybersecurity teams are over-extended and burnt out.

"Cybint is working to be part of the solution, bringing a plethora of U.S. colleges and educational bodies together under the Joint Cohort banner to launch its cybersecurity bootcamp starting in January," Zur said. "As a CAE2Y committed to the highest standards in its information security curriculum, Northeast Community College joins the ranks of the company's partners, adding Cybint's bootcamp to its educational offering in a bid to arm its students with the skills they need to succeed in an entry-level cybersecurity position. With this collaboration, CAE2Y will help to close the cybersecurity talent gap in Nebraska, estimated at over 3,500 open jobs."

Cybint's program is inspired by the short-track training programs the Israeli military uses to prepare its own cyber experts. With little prior tech experience required, the course introduces students to information technology fundamentals before delving into the key cybersecurity concepts, tools, and skills. The course is heavily geared toward hands-on learning via interactive labs and exercises built by experienced cybersecurity experts to introduce learners to real-life tasks on the job. Since 2014, Cybint has trained over 10,000 individuals across four continents.

"We are thrilled to see the soaring interest in cybersecurity among educational bodies," Zur said. "Colleges and universities want to give students what they need to thrive in a digitized world, and cybersecurity as a field is set to stay in high demand for years to come. Bearing the seal of approval from NSA, one of the top cyber forces in the world, Northeast Community College is just the right partner for Cybint as we help learners around the world to future-proof their careers."

"Northeast Community College is strongly committed to training qualified professionals capable of facing off with cyber adversaries from day one on the job," said Dr. Cynthia Hanson, dean of Workforce Development at Northeast. "Cybint's mission is strongly aligned with ours in this respect, as they focus on rigorous hands-on training and real-life scenarios. We are excited to be kicking off with this partnership."

The bootcamp will span over a six-month period, with two four-hour online classes per week. Admissions are currently open for groups starting on February 7 and 8. To learn more about the course or enroll, follow this link .

About Cybint

Cybint is a global cyber education company with a commitment to reskilling the workforce and upskilling the industry in cybersecurity. With innovative and leading-edge education and training solutions, Cybint tackles cybersecurity's two greatest threats: the talent shortage and the skills gap. The Cybint team is comprised of military cyber experts, industry professionals, and educators united under the vision of creating a safer digital world through education, training, and collaboration. In summer 2021, the company was acquired by ThriveDX, formerly known as HackerU, and expand its educational offerings and set the stage for its further growth into an educational services giant. For more information, visit www.cybintsolutions.com .





About Northeast Community College

Founded in 1973, Northeast Community College is a public community college with its central campus located in Norfolk, Neb. Ranked in the nation's top 10 community college list by the Aspen Institute in 2017, the institution offers its students a selection of over 130 educational programs, including degree and professional training. The college holds the prestigious National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense Two-Year Education (CAE2Y) designation by the U.S. National Security Agency and Department of Homeland Security as a testament of the strength of its information security curriculum. According to the college's Career Service Office, 98% of its 2020 graduates are either in employment or continuing education. For more information, www.northeast.edu .

SOURCE Cybint Solutions