Cybint Solutions launches cyber security/intelligence curriculum for colleges, universities, technical institutions

Against that backdrop, international cyber education and training leader Cybint Solutions, a BARBRI Group company, has unveiled a breadth of cyber education solutions to help solve the shortage. Designed for higher education institutions and their students, Cybint's offerings encompass all levels of cyber education:

Level One -- Cyber Literacy: Cyber has become an important component in non-technological fields of study, such as business, law, criminal justice, finance and others. It is critical for future managers, law enforcers, business professionals and leaders to understand cyber terminology, threats and opportunities. Cybint provides schools with cyber literacy online training, evergreen curriculum, and certificates that can be integrated into non-technical programs. The two leading programs are the Cyber Security Protection (CSPC) and the Cyber Intelligence (CIC) programs.

Level Two -- Hands-On Simulator-Labs: The most critical component for a career in cyber security is hands-on skills. Cybint's Cyber Security Analyst (CSA) Simu-Lab Suite, the product of extensive military and industry experience, offers advanced practical training in a simulated environment. It provides learners with the skills required to work as a cyber security analyst in Security Operation Centers – allowing them to gain the skills and experience to start working in the cyber industry – even without a computer science degree.

Level Three -- Advanced Cyber Specializations: Cyber security positions include different types of specializations. Cybint's customized training programs allow higher-ed institutions to train students in advanced specialized topics such as cyber threat intelligence, penetration testing, malware analysis and reverse engineering, and crypto analysis. Customizable programs are also available.

"Many higher education institutions today may not offer the hands-on, 'real-life' education necessary to build expertise. That's where our solutions come in," said Roy Zur, Cybint CEO and global cyber security and intelligence expert. "Ultimately, our goal is to enable colleges and universities to prepare students to enter the business and professional world with a profound level of cyber literacy, or to position them for success in a cyber security career."

Cybint, part of The BARBRI Group, is an international cyber education company, providing training, certifications and learning solutions across the cyber security and intelligence spectrum. At Cybint we believe that protecting our assets, companies and national security, starts with cyber education. That's why we are dedicated to building the most knowledgeable cyber teams for governments, educating the best cyber experts at universities and colleges, and training employees around the world to be aware of cyber threats.

Cybint is a collaboration between military-trained cyber security and intelligence experts and the education experts at BARBRI. Together, we've created programs that address cyber security and intelligence at the individual level – creating a deep and powerful network of cyber expertise that goes far beyond the typical technical expertise.

About The BARBRI Group

The BARBRI Group companies meet the legal education, cyber skills education and specialized training needs of law students, attorneys, IT students and other professionals throughout their careers. The companies offer a comprehensive portfolio of learning solutions for higher education institutions and law- and finance-related businesses. At the core of The BARBRI Group Companies is BARBRI Bar Review, which has helped more than 1.3 million lawyers around the world pass a U.S. bar exam. The company also provides online J.D., post-J.D. and international programs for U.S. law schools, hands-on cyber skills training for IT and criminal justice programs, and specialized ongoing training and certifications in areas such as financial crime prevention, eDiscovery and cyber literacy. The BARBRI Group, founded in 1967, is a Leeds Equity Partners portfolio company headquartered in Dallas with offices throughout the United States and around the world.

