Cybint Solutions offers 5 key takeaways from 2019 Community College Cyber Summit

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global cyber education leader Cybint Solutions furthered its commitment to enhance the collective level of cyber awareness and expertise through sponsoring and participating in the recent 2019 Community College Cyber Summit (3CS). 3CS is the nation's only academic conference focused on cybersecurity education at community colleges.

The 2019 conference, held in Louisiana, was hosted by close Cybint collaborator, Bossier Parish Community College (BPCC). Cybint and BPCC have enjoyed a longstanding relationship and shared mission to positively influence cyber education in Louisiana. Earlier this year, the two organizations launched the state's first-ever Cyber Security Education Center, housed on the BPCC campus, and prior to that, hosted two professional development cyber range competitions and workshops for industry and academic partners.

"This highly successful conference was reflective of BPCC's strong commitment to cyber education within Louisiana and around the nation," said Bryan Dickens, Cybint Solutions Chief Operations Officer, who led a workshop addressing the development of cyber skills through collaboration and cyber centers. "It's clear that the community college sector plays an increasingly important role in closing the cyber workforce skills gap and equipping students and professionals with the cyber awareness and expertise needed for today and tomorrow."

The 3CS event featured a broad range of cybersecurity skills development workshops, with more than 90 presentations, discussions and workshops. Within that framework, Dickens noted five key takeaways from the conference.

The Internet of Things (IoT) and Industrial Controls are heightening the sense of urgency around security in every aspect of business. Organizations and schools are continuing to reap benefits from academic and industry partnerships as businesses invest in the future workforce and schools fill a professional development need. There are encouraging signs on recruiting female students in cybersecurity. Two events at the conference, IBM CyberDay4Girls and Girl Scout Cyber Badge, provided a way to introduce females to the variety of STEM careers. Governor of Louisiana , John Bel Edwards reiterated the need for cybersecurity professionals in every field – education, infrastructure, hospitals, etc. – and a level of cyber awareness among those not specifically in cybersecurity. Colleges and universities have an opportunity to diversify the digital knowledge and skill base of students and professionals through an interdisciplinary approach for all 21st century learners with an aim of incorporating cyber learning and certificates in all disciplines – business, criminal justice, liberal arts and others.

