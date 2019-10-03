Cybint takes aim at cybercrime with cyber education centers around the world

Formed in partnership with cybersecurity pioneers in each market, the cyber centers serve as community hubs, creating an ecosystem for top-tier cyber training, resources and thought leadership to meet the needs of learners at all levels. Within all cyber centers and institutes, Cybint delivers its comprehensive suite of role-based cyber education paths, professional training and resources.

The Phoenix Center is in the process of building a coalition of key partnerships in the state of Arizona with the goal of providing workforce training and development across public and private sectors.

"We envision our Cyber Center as the hub for workforce training, entrepreneurial opportunities and incubator/accelerator for Arizona start-ups in the cybersecurity space," said Judy Onghai, PhD, CEO/Founder of Clickable Institute of Technology and Entrepreneurship. "We also want the Center to be a cyber tech education hub with a strong apprenticeship program that provides training for veterans and non-veterans such as middle/high school students and adults, and we plan to offer entrepreneurial opportunities for those interested in setting up cyber centers in their own communities."

The Institute of Advanced Cyber Defence in South Africa, launched in August 2019 with courses spanning the breadth of the cyber expertise spectrum, focuses on practical training and preparing graduates for employability and job-readiness.

"The link between the Institute and industry is critical," Brett Kilpatrick, Business Development Executive said. "The fourth industrial revolution is changing the way we live and work, fueled by technological advancements like artificial intelligence, machine learning, big data, and IoT. We want to focus on the related opportunities for career shifts into related fields and we actively recruit suitable candidates for our various programmes with the aim of placing them with employers."

With a mission centered on continuous learning and upskilling learners to protect themselves and their organizations from emerging cyber threats, Cybint will establish and collaborate on future cyber centers in key geographic areas such as Canada and the UK, and broaden its suite of offerings in 2020. Learn more about the cyber centers here.

"A collaborative approach spanning industries and nations is the only way we can collectively succeed in getting ahead of cybercrime trends to effectively fight them," Cybint CEO Roy Zur said. "Our purpose is to help develop and champion that collaboration."

