CYBIRD to Organize First World Tour for Fans of Ikemen Series, "Otome" Mobile Games with Over 17 Million Downloads

Last year, the Ikemen Series was showcased at Anime Expo and C3AFA Singapore, and received high praise from adoring fans. This year, the theme is "Splash of Love" and the booths in Indonesia and the Philippines will be even bigger and better. There will be even more engaging events for fans and newcomers alike.

Check out the video from last year here:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2QrGsx-dzXY

(Photo: Anime Expo 2017 CYBIRD Booth https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/201805294381-O2-K2t1g0tf)

Ikemen Series World Tour 2018

Dates Country/region Event Title July 5 - 8 USA Anime Expo 2018 Aug 10 - 14 Taiwan Comic Exhibition Aug 31 - Sept 2 Indonesia C3AFA Jakarta Sept 29 - 30 Philippines Cosplay Mania Nov 30 - Dec 2 Singapore C3AFA Singapore

The first stop of the Ikemen Series World Tour 2018 will be Anime Expo 2018 at the Los Angeles Convention Center in July.

(Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/201805294381-O3-RcGKDsx3)

At the end of May this year, CYBIRD released the English version of the popular Japanese mobile "otome" (maiden) game, Ikemen Revolution: Love & Magic in Wonderland. The booth will have original merchandise for both the newest title, and CYBIRD's super popular title, Ikemen Sengoku: Romances Across Time.

(Image: Artwork for merchandise drawn by TCB https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/201805294381-O4-pOvCp8xu)

This year's merchandise will feature original illustrations of characters from both games. Ikemen Sengoku's artist Shiro Yamada and Ikemen Revolution's artist TCB have created gorgeously detailed and sexy illustrations to coordinate with the "Splash of Love" theme.

There will be several thrilling events for fans to participate in. Last year, at Anime Expo 2017, hundreds of fans lined up for a chance to experience "Kabe Don" with famous Japanese cosplayer Hiroto. He is coming back this year, with a new event called "Doki Doki Dice Time" which includes last year's favorites: Kabe Don and back hug, plus new exciting situations: Proposal and "Ago Kui." Be sure to check it out for your very own real-life otome game experience.

Event Info

Event: Anime Expo 2018 Location: Los Angeles Convention Center, Booth 1206 Dates: July 5 - 8

About CYBIRD Co., Ltd.

Main Offices: Mansard Daikanyama, 10-1 Sarugakucho, Shibuya, Tokyo CEO: Shuji Utsumi Founded: 1998 Business: Mobile content services, mobile business consultation and more. Website: http://www.cybird.co.jp/en/

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cybird-to-organize-first-world-tour-for-fans-of-ikemen-series-otome-mobile-games-with-over-17-million-downloads-300656207.html

SOURCE CYBIRD Co., Ltd.

Related Links

http://www.cybird.co.jp/en/

