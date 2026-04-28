Cybord Raises $7M Extended Series A; Establishes U.S. Sales Leadership to Accelerate North America Expansion

Funding to accelerate continued adoption of Visual AI among leading global electronics OEMs

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cybord AI, a leader in Visual AI for electronic component inspection and supply chain resilience, today announced it has raised an additional $7 million in an extended Series A round. The current round is led by Capri Ventures, with participation from new and existing investors. The company also announced the formation of a dedicated U.S. sales management team, reinforcing its commitment to scaling operations and deepening engagement with North American and global OEMs.

Hardware security risks are becoming more visible and consequential amid growing geopolitical tensions and increasing supply chain complexity. Reports of rogue components discovered in critical infrastructure, such as unauthorized communication devices found in solar inverters, highlight the real-world implications of insufficient component-level verification. These risks are further amplified by ongoing supply chain disruptions, from memory shortages to increased reliance on secondary markets. Together, these trends are pushing OEMs to adopt real-time, data-driven approaches to ensure product integrity at the component level.

Cybord's Visual AI platform enables manufacturers to inspect, authenticate, and trace every electronic component directly on the production line, using existing SMT equipment. By leveraging AI-driven analysis of component imagery, Cybord's software empowers leading global OEMS to detect defects, counterfeits, tampering, and unauthorized substitutions before they become costly field failures or large-scale recalls. The new funding will be used to accelerate Cybord's expansion across key industries where product integrity and supply chain trust are mission-critical, including data center infrastructure, aerospace & defense, automotive, telecom equipment, and medical devices.

Alongside the funding, Cybord is establishing a strengthened U.S. commercial presence with the appointment of a new sales leader:

Tyler York is joining Cybord as Chief Business Officer. Tyler brings extensive leadership experience across go-to-market strategy, enterprise sales, and revenue operations, having led marketing and sales functions for high-growth organizations and managed multimillion-dollar budgets and pipelines. Most recently, he drove 50% annual growth and significant profitability improvements at AdLeg, following senior leadership roles at Altium where he contributed to scaling a $250M annual revenue business.

"Our expansion is being driven by Fortune 500 OEMs who understand that hardware integrity can't rely on assumptions," said Oshri Cohen, CEO of Cybord. "These OEMs are flooded with data, but still lack true visibility into what's actually happening on the production line. Cybord's visual AI bridges this gap, by transforming data into meaningful insights that enhance product integrity and supply chain resilience.

"We are pleased to welcome Tyler to lead our commercial organization and support our next phase of growth. The expansion of Cybord's sales organization will focus on building closer relationships with OEM decision-makers across operations, supply chain, engineering, and quality functions, delivering tailored solutions for high-reliability environments."

About Cybord

Cybord provides a Visual AI platform that ensures the integrity, authenticity, and traceability of every electronic component used in manufacturing. By analyzing components directly on SMT production lines, Cybord's software enables OEMs to detect defects, prevent counterfeits, and enforce supply chain compliance without adding hardware or slowing production. The company serves leading organizations across industries where reliability and trust are paramount. For more information visit www.cybord.ai.

For more information email [email protected] or visit https://cybord.ai

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SOURCE Cybord