Cybord, the Visual AI Solution Ensuring Electronic Component Reliability, Welcomes Marc Sultzbaugh to Board of Directors

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cybord, the leading inline visual AI electronic component analytics software, today announced the appointment of Marc Sultzbaugh to the Cybord Board of Directors. Having worked in the semiconductor industry for more than 30 years, Sultzbaugh brings extensive technical and managerial experience to his new role at Cybord.

Marc's career has spanned both large public companies and early-stage start-ups, including 19-years at Mellanox Technologies, where he helped grow the company from the pre-revenue stage to a nearly $1.5B run-rate and where he was instrumental in the successful acquisition by Nvidia in 2020. His expertise in the ecosystem will be critical in propelling Cybord toward meeting its sales and marketing goals for 2023 in the automotive, defense, medical and datacomms industries.

"We are excited to welcome aboard an industry expert whose knowledge will help us deliver our unique technology to the industries that vitally need it," said Oshri Cohen, CEO of Cybord. "The market is increasingly aware that we must not only inspect the electronic product assembly process, but we must also be hyper vigilant about the electronic components' reliability. With Marc on our team, we look forward to continuing to build on the success we have already achieved with EMSs and OEMs."

Cybord's ability to safeguard the quality of 100% of electronic components is more critical than ever as they become increasingly prominent in the technology that underpins our everyday lives. Using visual AI analysis and big data, Cybord detects counterfeit and defective components in near real time during component placement on the assembly line. Cybord's technology helps EMSs ensure the quality, authenticity, and traceability of every electronic component, certifying the reliability of electronic products in the field. Its inline visual AI reduces the risk of faulty assembly and increases the boards' pass rate for functional tests.

"I am honored and thrilled to join the Cybord board at such an exciting stage for the company. It's clear that the company is delivering game changing AI solutions at the right time, "said Marc Sultzbaugh. "Today nothing is more important to companies around the world than ensuring the quality and security of their products. Cybord is the only company delivering an AI based solution to ensure such capability. I look forward to working with the team to build a great company."

