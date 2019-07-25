CYBR Token Begins Trading on IDEX, the Decentralized Cryptocurrency Exchange

WASHINGTON, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CYBR Token, the utility token that will drive CYBR's holistic cybersecurity suite, began trading on the decentralized trading platform IDEX earlier today. CYBR's goal is to provide blockchain developers, cryptocurrency investors, and cryptocurrency exchanges a cybersecurity option that is designed to specifically address the challenges faced by those working in this new industry.

"Decentralized exchanges like IDEX give investors and traders a level of control and transparency that isn't available from most of its centralized counterparts," says CYBR Founder and CEO Shawn Key. "My goal for CYBR is to provide the community with actionable ways to verify and improve the integrity of their own security setup, whether you're a developer, an exchange, or an everyday investor."

CYBR recently drew some attention within the industry by shedding light on what they believe is potential fraud in the Initial Exchange Offering (IEO) space, where an exchange reported inaccurate sales numbers to its customers. "CYBR was created to protect the cryptocurrency community, including investors, developers, and exchanges, from hackers, bad actors, and fraud," says Key. "At no point did I ever imagine a need to protect investors from the exchanges themselves."

About CYBR: The CYBR Ecosystem is a holistic cybersecurity solution for the blockchain which ensures secure smart transactions occur via a portal designed to provide real-time safeguards, countermeasures and threat intelligence to the CYBR community as well as other crypto-entities and exchanges who rely on CYBR's security solutions. CYBR commercializes and monetizes emerging threat intelligence by turning this data into actionable intelligence. More information is at cybrtoken.io.

