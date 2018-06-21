Cybrary and Cybersecurity Collaborative Form New Strategic Partnership

This partnership provides Cybersecurity Collaborative's vast network of CISOs access to Cybrary's platform, allowing them to enhance their cyber skill sets and further develop existing IT teams so they can be better prepared to protect their organizations. Cybersecurity Collaborative is focused on the facilitation of a collaborative forum that allows like-minded individuals to openly share information that will collectively make the industry stronger, and better equipped to protect enterprises against bad actors seeking to cause cyber damage.

Kathie Miley, Chief Operating Officer of Cybrary, said, "Cybersecurity Collaborative and Cybrary have similar missions of wanting to make the entire IT and cyber industry stronger by tapping into the talent that is already available inside top organizations. Together we can help organizations scale up their employees and combat the ever-evolving cyber security landscape and its threats."

Cybrary's recent Declassified Report found that two out of three organizations admit that finding qualified cybersecurity professionals is a struggle, while 80 percent of respondents do not feel adequately prepared to defend their organizations and 68 percent expressed doubts about their organization's readiness to thwart advanced threats. Cybrary's platform can change all of this by providing CISO's and their teams access to the most current cyber and IT training content available to meet the ever-changing cybersecurity threats. This access also makes is easier for CISO's to increase the knowledge and overall capabilities of their IT teams and feel more confident in their organization's ability to thwart an attack.

Stuart Cohen, Chief Executive Officer of Cybersecurity Collaborative, said "CISOs who are members of the Cybersecurity Collaborative have joined this network because they need to leverage the knowledge and experiences of their peers to deal with the real-time issues they face daily. With this new partnership, they can not only share what they have learned from peers, they are also able to give their teams access to Cybrary's portfolio of courses for continued training and education. Additionally, they can address their challenge of needing to improve the capabilities and skills of the candidates in order to fill the growing pipeline of cybersecurity openings at their companies and it also enhances the value they receive from the Cybersecurity Collaborative membership."

Steven Young, Former Global CISO of Kellogg's and Blue Shield of California as well as Cybersecurity Collaborative Member, said "Our adversaries are highly organized, well-funded and motivated. This means that the threats to companies' digital assets are ever evolving, our ability to protect them must evolve as well. The Cybersecurity Collaborative provides us with a safe, private venue for sharing information and now with Cybrary, we have access to continuous learning opportunities and a relevant curriculum. With these two powerful resources, security professionals can protect the digital assets which have been entrusted to our care."

About Cybersecurity Collaborative

CISOs working with CISOs for "real-time" security solutions. The Cybersecurity Collaborative has been formed and is led by a seasoned group of Industry Leading Chief Information Security Officers who needed a private, secure place to help each other, share resources and experiences, make their organizations stronger, and raise the knowledge of the whole Cybersecurity Community. This venue allows for the CISOs to talk together on CISO-only webinars without concern for what is said as this is a safe and confidential environment for sharing. Cyber Task Forces and Brainstorming sessions are led by CISOs to foster quick assistance and validation on front-line challenges, rapidly changing policies and practices and solve immediate tactical challenges in real time. Morning Security Reports deliver daily breaking news to stay ahead of the board of directors and executive requests, avoiding the internal fire drills that take their teams away for today's challenges. Our member database holds policies, practices, guidance documents, and checklists contributed by members and developed collaboratively during Cyber Task Forces. The Cybersecurity Collaborative is committed to the facilitation of a confidential collaborative forum that allows like-minded individuals to openly share information and experiences that will collectively make us stronger and better equipped to protect our enterprises from those seeking to damage them. The bad guys are more connected, and that has to change.

About Cybrary

Cybrary is a crowdsourced cyber security and IT career development platform. Its ecosystem of people, companies, content, and technologies converge to create an ever-growing catalog of online courses and experiential tools that provide IT and cyber security learning opportunities to anyone, anywhere, anytime. Cybrary has received industry recognition since its 2015 founding, including being named a Cybersecurity Excellence Award three-time gold winner for the Best Cybersecurity Education Provider and listed as 164 on the Cybersecurity Ventures' Top 500 list. Visit www.cybrary.it to learn more.

