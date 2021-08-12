Cybrary and Degreed Join Forces to Deliver Integrated Cybersecurity Learning Experiences

COLLEGE PARK, Md., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cybrary , the leading cybersecurity workforce development platform, and Degreed , the upskilling platform that connects learning to opportunities, today announced a new strategic partnership to deliver a deeper integrated learning experience that will benefit security professionals committed to cyber skill development.

The new partnership will enable a seamless experience between the Cybrary and Degreed platforms, while also providing security professionals the opportunity to tap into the most expansive and comprehensive catalog of currently available cybersecurity learning content.

Cybrary helps learners develop their cybersecurity skills through a combination of expert-led courses and hands-on learning experiences, by making Cybrary's full catalog of Learning Paths available through Degreed Plans. As a part of the partnership, Cybrary will offer Degreed client's a custom consultation to evaluate each organization's unique training needs.

Whether you are looking to upskill your level 1 SOC analysts, prepare your team for industry certifications like the CISSP, or implement a new workforce development program, Cybrary will work with Degreed clients to create a plan that aligns to your organization's strategic learning objectives down to the specific knowledge, skills, and abilities that are essential to each of your work roles and help identify workforce gaps.

"Partnering with a growing company like Degreed is a fantastic opportunity not only for us at Cybrary, but also our collective global community," said Wesley Samuel III, Senior Vice President of Global Sales at Cybrary. "The recent major breaches only adds fuel to the fire in meeting the demands for cybersecurity skills growth to combat ongoing threats. This partnership is another step in the right direction in supporting the frontline cybersecurity professional."

"The Degreed team is excited to partner with Cybrary to help solve the issues plaguing security training and cyber skill development," said Rob Wellington, Head of Experience Partnerships at Degreed. "As more of our lives are digitized, cyber security skills have become increasingly sought after and this partnership provides Degreed clients and users with the resources they need to meet new demands."

To schedule your custom Cybrary consult and more details on this new partnership, please visit, https://www.cybrary.it/business/degreed .

About Cybrary

Cybrary is the leading cybersecurity workforce development platform, putting the collective knowledge of the industry's top experts at your fingertips. Cybrary combines courses on the most in-demand cybersecurity skills with real, hands-on learning experiences and guidance from a community of dedicated cybersecurity professionals. Cybrary enables its more than 3 million learners, small businesses, and Fortune 1000 organizations to earn industry certifications, work with cutting-edge tools and technologies, and advance their cybersecurity goals. Learn how Cybrary is helping to build a cybersecurity-enabled workforce at www.cybrary.it .

About Degreed

Degreed is the workforce upskilling platform for one in three Fortune 50 companies. We connect all your learning, talent development, and internal mobility opportunities to intelligence on the skills your business needs next. And we do it all in one simple, fluid, skill-building experience that's powered by your people's expertise and interests. So you can transform your workforce from within. Founded in 2012, Degreed is headquartered in Pleasanton, California, with additional offices in Salt Lake City, New York, London, Amsterdam, and Brisbane.

Learn more about Degreed: Website | YouTube | LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Cybrary

Related Links

http://www.cybrary.it

