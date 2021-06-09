Cybrary Announces Kevin Hanes as New CEO

COLLEGE PARK, Md., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cybrary , the world's leading online cybersecurity workforce development platform, today announced that Kevin Hanes will join the company as CEO. In his new role, Hanes plans to grow, operationalize and further expand Cybrary's mission to solidify the company as the leading platform for individuals and teams to develop their cybersecurity skills.

Companies need help transforming the skillsets of their workforce and enabling those who have the drive to become skilled cybersecurity professionals. Cybrary positively impacts lives and helps companies solve a consequential pain point and minimize their risk. In his new role, Hanes is squarely focused on Cybrary's continued growth and development.

"Ryan and Ralph have done a tremendous job taking Cybrary from an idea to an industry leader. I am honored to join such a strong, purpose-driven company that I know can make a difference in the cybersecurity community," said Hanes. "The demand for cybersecurity professionals is exploding, and the skills gap keeps increasing. Our growth trajectory and an opportunistic landscape puts Cybrary in a tremendous position to become the de facto standard for cybersecurity skill development."

Hanes, a seasoned technology veteran of more than 20 years, comes to Cybrary from Secureworks where he served as Chief Operating Officer (COO) since March 2013. While at Secureworks, he led the company from a hyper-growth stage through an IPO and built one of the world's strongest, most respected cybersecurity operations teams, with Secureworks being consistently recognized by industry analysts as a market leader. Hanes also served as an executive sponsor for the company's Women in Action initiatives, and helped champion leadership training, professional development, and networking opportunities for women in the industry.

Hanes will replace Ryan Corey, who served as CEO since co-founding the company in 2015. Corey will serve as Advisor to the CEO and will continue to serve on the Cybrary Board of Directors.

"The leadership team is very excited to have Kevin join Cybrary. His deep technical, business and leadership experience, as well as his passion for culture and people are what will take Cybrary to the next level," said Corey. "Our team has grown significantly in the last year, and I'm excited for what's in store for Cybrary in this new era of leadership."

For more details on this leadership appointment, as well as Hanes vision for Cybrary's continued growth, please visit https://www.cybrary.it/blog/cybrary-poised-for-growth-with-hanes-at-the-helm/

About Cybrary

Cybrary is the leading cybersecurity workforce development platform, putting the collective knowledge of the industry's top experts at your fingertips. Cybrary combines courses on the most in-demand cybersecurity skills with real, hands-on learning experiences and guidance from a community of dedicated cybersecurity professionals. Cybrary enables its more than 3 million learners, small businesses, and Fortune 1000 organizations to earn industry certifications, work with cutting-edge tools and technologies, and advance their cybersecurity goals. Learn how Cybrary is helping to build a cybersecurity-enabled workforce at www.cybrary.it .

