Cybrary 'Champions' National Cybersecurity Awareness Month With Pool of New Resources

COLLEGE PARK, Md., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cybrary , the world's largest online cybersecurity workforce development platform, today announced its commitment to National Cybersecurity Awareness Month (NCSAM) by becoming a registered "Champion" and offering a variety of new resources to the cybersecurity community, including free, hands-on virtual labs and joint webinars and events with fellow industry leaders. These coordinated offerings support a growing global effort to promote online safety and privacy and ultimately shrink the persistent cyber skills gap.

"Cybrary is proud to be a 'Champion' of National Cybersecurity Awareness Month while also providing new and valuable resources for people to better understand the cyber world around them," said Kevin Hanes, CEO of Cybrary. "We want to encourage people to do their part this year and become more aware of potential malicious risks and educate individuals on how to implement stronger security practices to defend against attacks."

Among these valuable resources for cybersecurity professionals, Cybrary is offering select virtual lab offerings, one of the most sought after tools for those looking to enhance their skills, for free to all users. Among the virtual labs that will be offered as part of this offering, include:

Through its partnerships, including recent pairings with Safal Partners and Cyber Future Foundation , Degreed , and MITRE Engenuity , Cybrary continues to educate cybersecurity professionals and make cybersecurity a priority in business. In honor of NSCAM, Cybrary will be hosting a webinar with MITRE Engenuity that will provide attendees with 13 free ATT&CK-based resources, provide a demo of their ATT&CK Workbench project, and provide a sneak peek at six new projects in development and an introduction to a new Center for Threat Informed Defense (CTID) program.

Cybrary will also be hosting a webinar, "The Evolution and Impact of Hands-On Learning in Cybersecurity " on Thursday, October 14, with Infosec Learning , a cybersecurity, computer networking and software training program serving education, corporate and government clients. More specifically, this webinar will focus on why hands-on learning is critical in cybersecurity, - how organizations use hands-on experiences to build effective cybersecurity teams, and how to leverage virtual labs to prepare for a career in cybersecurity.

"Recent data breaches have shown how drastically our lives can be disrupted by activities of cyber criminals," said Jim Kowatch, President of Infosec Learning. "We're extremely excited for our upcoming event with Cybrary and hope it will shed light on security vulnerabilities and provide actionable guidance individuals can take to protect themselves and their organizations."

Under the overarching theme of 'Do Your Part. #BeCyberSmart,' the 18th annual Cybersecurity Awareness Month empowers individuals and organizations to own their role in protecting their part of cyberspace and has an ultimate goal of providing everyone with the information they need to stay safer and more secure online. Cybrary is proud to support this far-reaching online safety awareness and education initiative which is co-led by the National Cyber Security Alliance (NCSA) and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency (CISA) of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

For more information about Cybersecurity Awareness Month 2021 and how to participate in a wide variety of activities, visit www.staysafeonline.org/cybersecurity-awareness-month/ , and for more information on Cybrary's commitment to NCSAM and additional resources, please visit https://www.cybrary.it/info/lp/cip/free-hands-on-labs/ .

About Cybrary

Cybrary is the leading cybersecurity workforce development platform, putting the collective knowledge of the industry's top experts at your fingertips. Cybrary combines courses on the most in-demand cybersecurity skills with real, hands-on learning experiences and guidance from a community of dedicated cybersecurity professionals. Cybrary enables its more than 3 million learners, small businesses, and Fortune 1000 organizations to earn industry certifications, work with cutting-edge tools and technologies, and advance their cybersecurity goals. Learn how Cybrary is helping to build a cybersecurity-enabled workforce at www.cybrary.it .

About Cybersecurity Awareness Month

Cybersecurity Awareness Month is designed to engage and educate public- and private-sector partners through events and initiatives with the goal of raising awareness about cybersecurity to increase the resiliency of the nation in the event of a cyber incident. Since the Presidential proclamation establishing Cybersecurity Awareness Month in 2004, the initiative has been formally recognized by Congress, federal, state and local governments and leaders from industry and academia. This united effort is necessary to maintain a cyberspace that is safer and more resilient and remains a source of tremendous opportunity and growth for years to come. For more information, visit staysafeonline.org/cybersecurity-awareness-month/ .

