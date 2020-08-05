Cybrary Extends Free Course Offering to Support Cybersecurity and IT Workforce Development

COLLEGE PARK, Md., Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cybrary , the world's largest online cybersecurity career development platform, today announced it is offering additional free courses for the second month in a row. The August free course offerings are part of Cybrary's efforts to empower those looking to hone and develop job ready skills as they navigate uncertain economic times.

As part of the company's ongoing initiatives to give back and support people entering or reentering the cybersecurity and IT workforces, the free courses span a variety of topics from cloud architecture and web application infrastructure to Command Line fundamentals and penetration testing.

The free courses offered this month span a variety of subject areas and include the following:

"As part of our mission to provide opportunity for personal and professional growth – something that has only become more important in the challenging employment landscape we are currently facing, we hope these free course offerings encourage and empower individuals to expand their cyber and IT skill set," said Cybrary co-founder and CEO Ryan Corey. "These additional free courses help address the current skills gap, while also providing the necessary knowledge and resources for those working toward building future careers in the cybersecurity or IT field."

Courses are available for a limited time only, from now through September 1st, 2020. To enroll in any or all of these free courses, please visit www.cybrary.it to sign up today.

Cybrary is the premier cybersecurity professional development platform, providing the collective knowledge of the industry's top experts and leading organizations to equip IT and security professionals with both the knowledge and skills to achieve their career goals. Recognized as an industry pioneer and innovator since 2015, Cybrary has grown its cyber-focused community to nearly 3 million users, including multiple Fortune 100 companies. To get more information and learn more about Cybrary, visit cybrary.it .

