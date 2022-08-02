Cybrary Lands $25 Million in New Funding Round

Series C investment from BuildGroup and Gula Tech Adventures, along with appointment of Kevin Mandia to the board of directors, will propel a new chapter of company growth.

COLLEGE PARK, Md., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cybrary , the leading training platform for cybersecurity professionals, today announced it has secured $25 million in a Series C funding round led by current investors, BuildGroup and Gula Tech Adventures . This latest investment brings Cybrary's total funding to date to $48 million, following its $15 million Series B round announced in November 2019, and will be used to support additional company growth by bolstering research and development (R&D) across its engineering, product, and marketing teams as well as continuing to grow the new CybraryThreat Intelligence Group (CTIG).

"Our continued investment in Cybrary is a testament to our belief in the important work they're doing to address the current cyber skills gap and how they plan to evolve their training programs in the future," said Jim Curry, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at BuildGroup. "We can't wait to see what this next chapter holds for Cybrary and fully support Kevin and his team every step along the way."

Additionally, Cybrary has officially announced that Kevin Mandia, CEO at Mandiant, has now joined its board of directors following Mandiant's announcement in March that it entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Google for $5.4B. He joins current members Jim Curry, Ron Gula, Ryan Kruizenga, as well as Cybrary co-founder Ryan Corey and current CEO Kevin Hanes on the company board.

"I am excited to be joining Cybrary's board of directors during this exciting chapter of growth and momentum for the company," said Mandia. "Its mission to elevate the workforce and narrow the cybersecurity skills gap is inspirational. I am looking forward to helping Cybrary have an even greater impact to elevate the workforce to better defend the cyber domain."

With more than three million cybersecurity professionals using their training courses and certifications to up-skill themselves within the industry and helping to bridge the persistent cyber skills gap, Cybrary has been on a strong growth trajectory since its inception in 2015. This funding news also comes on the heels of the company's appointment of CEO Kevin Hanes in October 2021, recruitment of four new executive leaders in March 2022, and the recent additions of David Maynor and Chloé Messdaghi as the Head of CTIG and Chief Impact Officer, respectively, in May 2022.

"We can't thank BuildGroup and Gula Tech Adventures enough for their continued belief and contributions towards our mission to provide individuals, cybersecurity teams, and organizations with the knowledge, skills, and resources they need to grow careers and defend against the latest cyber threats," said Hanes. "I'm here because we have a tremendous opportunity to make an impact on a problem that matters to millions of people and these added resources will help us accelerate innovation that is centered around our core mission."

To learn more about the latest investment, as well as the company's plans for the rest of this year and beyond, stop by Cybrary's booth (#1381) at Black Hat in Las Vegas, NV from August 10-11. 2022.

About Cybrary

Cybrary is the industry-leading training platform that provides the right training at the right time to fully equip cybersecurity professionals at every stage in their careers. Cybrary offers threat-informed training and certification preparation to help industry professionals build the skills and knowledge to confidently mitigate the threats their organizations face and bridge the persistent cybersecurity skills gap. Cybrary enables more than 3 million learners, from service providers and government agencies to Fortune 1000 organizations and individuals alike, to be armed and ready to respond in the fight against constantly-evolving cybersecurity threats. For more information on Cybrary and our offerings, visit www.cybrary.it .

About BuildGroup

BuildGroup is a company that selectively invests in leadership teams with staying power. We back founders who are ambitious enough to want to make a dent in the universe and humble enough to realize they can't do it alone. By providing permanent capital from aligned investors and avoiding forced exits, BuildGroup frees entrepreneurs to focus on serving customers instead of raising the next round. We believe that great businesses are built, not bought, and that's why our team works side-by-side with founders to create conditions for long-term growth. BuildGroup was founded in Austin, Texas by a team of proven builders who love nothing more than helping build and grow extraordinary companies.

About Gula Tech Adventures

Gula Tech Adventures, a cybersecurity and technology-focused venture capital firm, was founded by cyber industrialists Ron and Cyndi Gula. Gula Tech Adventures seeks to increase the pervasiveness of cybersecurity in critical infrastructure and industries, improve awareness of cybersecurity risks, and provide opportunities for recruitment and training of the cybersecurity workforce. For more information about Gula Tech Adventures, please visit https://Gula.Tech .

SOURCE Cybrary