Cybrary Launches "Goals" to Help Leaders Translate Cybersecurity Skill Development into Meaningful Outcomes

COLLEGE PARK, Md., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cybrary , the world's largest online cybersecurity workforce development platform, today announced the release of its newest feature, Goals, which helps cybersecurity leaders connect their teams' cybersecurity skill development to specific business objectives.

While many cybersecurity leaders invest in training solutions and courses to help develop their teams' knowledge and skills, most struggle to assess whether their current training approach is actually driving meaningful results for their organization.

Cybrary created Goals to enable cybersecurity leaders to directly tie what their team is learning to specific on-the-job outcomes, like onboarding a new hire or preparing for a certification. In creating a goal, cybersecurity leaders can set a desired outcome for individuals or entire teams, assign deadlines, and then prescribe the most relevant learning content. Goals make it easier for cybersecurity leaders to motivate their teams and drive greater accountability, visualize their progress toward desired outcomes, and highlight their teams' achievements.

"Every business must protect its data and technology assets," said Ryan Corey, co-founder and CEO of Cybrary. "Goals empowers cybersecurity leaders to not only ensure their team develops the necessary skills to adequately defend their organization, but also demonstrate training effectiveness by delivering tangible outcomes."

"As a threat detection and response provider, we take security training very seriously. Cybrary's new Goals feature allows me to set specific goals for my team, like preparing for offensive security certifications that are important to our business," said Mike Behrmann, Director of Security at Blumira . "It's exciting to have a platform that tracks my team's progress toward attaining these certifications in such a simple way."

Goals is currently available to all Cybrary for Teams customers. For more information, please visit https://cybrary.it/business/product-releases/teams-goals/ .

