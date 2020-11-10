Cybrary Offers More Free Courses To Offer Paths To Employment and Better Defense Against Increased Cyber Attacks

COLLEGE PARK, Md., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cybrary, the world's largest online cybersecurity career development platform, today announced its latest collection of free IT and cybersecurity training and certification courses . Several courses were hand-selected to offer upskilling and career development courses directed toward actual job opportunities in the IT and security industry for anyone affected by the ongoing economic impacts of COVID-19. The other free courses were chosen to train organizations to better respond to the rise in cyber attacks that have exploded during the epidemic, and political disinformation campaigns and attempts to incite civil unrest.

This free monthly program, which launched earlier in July , empowers both those who are looking to drive professional development in their current role as well as those searching for a new career in a high-demand field. The November courses include several of the most integral and popular entry level certifications to start a career in IT or security:

The second group of courses delivers training on topics that are designed specifically to help organizations battle the onslaught of increased threats through common attack vectors like phishing, understanding US information privacy laws, and proper incident response investigations:

"With the ongoing cybersecurity talent shortage, the unemployment crisis and the rise in phishing attacks due to COVID-19, now is the perfect time for individuals looking to make a change to get involved in cybersecurity," said Cybrary co-founder and CEO Ryan Corey. "By offering our brand new courses along with some of the most popular entry level certifications, we want to give back by providing real opportunities for those seeking a new career path in cybersecurity."

Learners have had tremendous success taking advantage of the free course offerings launched this summer, as the company has reported a 2.5X increase in total learning hours quarter over quarter, and up to a 30X increase in enrollments in the specific courses offered. The free courses are available on a monthly basis with the current group available until December 1st, 2020. To enroll in any or all of these free courses, please visit www.cybrary.it to sign up today.

About Cybrary

Cybrary is the premier cybersecurity professional development platform, providing the collective knowledge of the industry's top experts and leading organizations to equip IT and security professionals with both the knowledge and skills to achieve their career goals. Recognized as an industry pioneer and innovator since 2015, Cybrary has grown its cyber-focused community to nearly 3 million users, including multiple Fortune 100 companies. To get more information and learn more about Cybrary, visit cybrary.it .

SOURCE Cybrary

Related Links

http://www.cybrary.it

