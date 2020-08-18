Cybrary Releases AZ-500 Certification Course To Expand Its Industry Leading Azure Cloud Training Catalog

COLLEGE PARK, Md., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cybrary , the world's largest online cybersecurity career development platform, today announced it has released its new AZ-500: Microsoft Azure Security Technologies certification course to further expand its leading Azure training content library. This course positions Cybrary's Azure offerings and hands-on learning resources as the clear leader in cloud security training in support of companies accelerating cloud adoption.

"With the addition of AZ-500, our course library for cloud security has grown exponentially to accommodate growing cybersecurity needs as more businesses transition to the cloud," said Ryan Corey, co-founder and CEO at Cybrary. "With the advent of COVID, we anticipate rapid cloud adoption for the rest of 2020 and beyond, and organizations are going to continue searching for, and hiring, professionals with expertise in cloud security and Azure to help support this transformation."

As digital transformation accelerates in the new norm of remote work and the volume and sophistication of cyber threats increase, AZ-500 ensures these certified professionals are able to fully secure their Azure environments. With reports that over 98% of companies are moving to multi-cloud platforms by 2021, Cybrary now ensures that security teams are able to protect this critical infrastructure.

AZ-500 is just the latest addition to the Azure-related library currently offered by Cybrary, which now includes 13 courses, 194 hands-on labs, and the following certifications:

"As an AZ-500 course instructor, I believe this class is instrumental in providing critical knowledge that security teams need for cloud adoption," said Cybrary instructor David Okeyode. "Cybrary's unrivaled and up-to-date catalog of security courses, experiential learning opportunities, and certifications meets the needs of industry professionals working to further their skillset and domain expertise, particularly in regards to this technology revolution."

The new course and certification, along with additional courses and hands-on learning labs focused on Azure, can be found at https://www.cybrary.it/catalog/cloud/azure/ .

About Cybrary

