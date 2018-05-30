Cybrary Selected to Represent Maryland's Information Security Sector at InfoSec Europe 2018

Scheduled to take place June 5-7, 2018, InfoSec Europe is one of the largest cybersecurity trade shows in the region and will bring together more than 12,000 visitors from 80 different countries from all information security disciplines and sectors.

"We're very pleased that Cybrary will be part of our delegation to InfoSec Europe," said Maryland Commerce Secretary Mike Gill. "The company is an outstanding representative of Maryland's information security sector. In fact, Cybrary was recently named to Cybersecurity Ventures' Cybersecurity 500 list, recognizing the fastest-growing cybersecurity companies in the world."

Ralph Sita, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Cybrary, said, "Cybrary is focused on combating the cyber and IT skills gap in the industry, not only in the US, but globally. We're looking forward to engaging with the industry's most influential companies and individuals around the world at InfoSec Europe in hopes of continuing our growth and establishing international partnerships that will further our mission."

Ralph Sita and other Cybrary executives will be available to discuss how the company is tackling the cyber talent gap at their booth #S155 inside the Maryland Cyber Pavilion located on the mezzanine level within InfoSec Europe. For more information about Cybrary, visit www.cybrary.it



About Cybrary

Cybrary is a crowdsourced cyber security and IT career development platform. Its ecosystem of people, companies, content, and technologies converge to create an ever-growing catalog of online courses and experiential tools that provide IT and cyber security learning opportunities to anyone, anywhere, anytime. Cybrary has received industry recognition since its 2015 founding, including being named a Cybersecurity Excellence Award three-time gold winner for the Best Cybersecurity Education Provider and listed as #164 on the Cybersecurity Ventures' Top 500 list. Visit www.cybrary.it to learn more.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cybrary-selected-to-represent-marylands-information-security-sector-at-infosec-europe-2018-300655972.html

SOURCE Cybrary

Related Links

http://www.cybrary.it

