CYCAMORE RELEASES "THE HEART OF AMERICA" VISUAL FOR DEBUT SINGLE

A Timely Reflection on Unity in a Polarized Nation

Cycamore , a legendary ensemble comprised of some of the most respected names in the music industry, is excited to announce the release of their music video for their debut single, "The Heart of America." This powerful track, which serves as the lead single from their forthcoming album, The New Old School Album, encapsulates the essence of what it means to be American during a time of division, showcasing the unity that can bring us all together. Watch HERE .

Cycamore: Eddie Bayers, Jeff King, Pat McGrath, Dane Bryant, and Mike Brignardello

"Heart of America" originally served as the theme song for NBC's Habitat for Humanity fundraising campaign, which successfully raised over $100 million to rebuild homes for families affected by Hurricane Katrina. Now, in 2024, this powerful anthem has been reimagined with an even more ambitious goal: to inspire all Americans to pause, take a deep breath, and embrace kindness and tolerance toward one another, regardless of our political, racial, or economic differences.

"Music has the incredible power to unite people, transcending the barriers that often divide us," said band member Dane Bryant. "In a time when we face so many challenges, we want to remind everyone of the threads that connect us all — our shared humanity and the love for this country."

Cycamore's sound is a blend of classic rhythms and contemporary influences, drawing from the vast experience of its members, including Eddie Bayers, Jeff King, Pat McGrath, Dane Bryant, and Mike Brignardello. Together, they bring decades of musical mastery and a passion for storytelling that transcends generations.

As they prepare for the release of The New Old School Album, Cycamore aims to honor the legacy of the unseen icons of music while carving out a new path for the future. This debut single and its accompanying video are just the beginning of an auditory journey that promises to resonate deeply with listeners across the nation.

Join Cycamore as they launch into this exciting new chapter, inviting everyone to embrace the heart of what it means to be American.

About Cycamore:

Cycamore is a musical collective featuring legendary artists whose contributions have shaped the soundtracks of countless lives. With a commitment to true musicianship and a respect for the roots of music, Cycamore continues to inspire and connect through their powerful sound and heartfelt messages.

