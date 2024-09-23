CYCAMORE UNVEILS FIRST SINGLE "THE HEART OF AMERICA" OFF UPCOMING DEBUT ALBUM, THE NEW OLD SCHOOL ALBUM

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The legendary ensemble Cycamore is thrilled to introduce themselves with the release of their debut single, "The Heart of America." This landmark track heralds the arrival of their forthcoming album, The New Old School Album, and offers a compelling glimpse into the musical brilliance that defines this extraordinary group. Listen to "The Heart of America" HERE.

Cycamore band members

The iconic song, reimagined for Cycamore in light of today's political climate, was initially the anthem for the Today Show's "Make a Difference" campaign, which supported the victims of Hurricane Katrina in 2005. This debut single with BRC Records encapsulates the band's unique blend of classic and modern influences.

Cycamore is not just a band; it's a convergence of musical legends whose collective impact has quietly shaped the soundtracks of generations. With a rich tapestry woven from decades of experience, skill, and unwavering passion, Cycamore brings together some of the most revered names in the industry. This band is a tribute to the unseen icons and virtuosos whose influence has been felt but rarely seen.

About the band members:

Eddie Bayers : Renowned as one of Nashville's top studio drummers, Eddie Bayers has collaborated with legends like Vince Gill , George Strait , and Garth Brooks . With over 300 gold and platinum albums, Bayers has set records in the industry, including 14 Academy of Country Music's Drummer of the Year awards and a 2022 induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame (the only drummer to ever be inducted!)

Jeff King : A versatile guitar virtuoso from East Tennessee , Jeff King has contributed to albums by Faith Hill , Johnny Cash , and Dave Matthews .

Pat McGrath : Known for his exceptional acoustic guitar work with artists from Dolly Parton to Carrie Underwood , Pat McGrath has been a mainstay in Nashville since the early 90s with contributions to over 100 releases.

Dane Bryant : A seasoned pianist and producer, Dane Bryant has left his mark with performances and recordings alongside icons like Dolly Parton and Clint Black . He played in Olivia Newton-John's band for 20 years.

Mike Brignardello : A renowned bass guitarist and session musician, Mike Brignardello has played with a diverse roster of artists, including Amy Grant and Shania Twain. As a founding member of Giant, Brignardello is known for his versatility and mastery.

SOURCE Cycamore