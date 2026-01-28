Cycle Capital leads new investment in AON3D to support build-out and commercialization of high-temperature 3D Printers

MONTREAL, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - AON3D is pleased to announce the successful introduction of new funding. Cycle Capital has led an investment round with the participation of Desjardins Capital, along with continued participation from existing investors including SineWave Ventures, IronGate Capital Advisors, Starship Ventures and EDC Capital.

This investment will enable AON3D to increase manufacturing capacity and accelerate the commercial deployment of Hylo™ – a sensor-driven, software-enhanced industrial 3D printer for manufacturing high-performance parts – designed to offer an easy-to-use platform with unrestricted access to open-market materials. AON3D's innovative approach includes Basis™ a machine learning-driven software platform that manages, optimizes, and qualifies parts throughout the additive manufacturing process. This technology simplifies the printing of open-market materials in high-performance polymers. AON3D plans to use this funding round to accelerate commercial deployment and deliver a well filled order book.

"Cycle Capital is delighted to support AON3D, a fast-growing leader in industrial additive manufacturing whose proprietary technology advances industrial high-performance 3D printing through enhanced artificial intelligence. AON3D's unique hardware and software combination elevates production quality, accelerates efficient manufacturing, and delivers consistent, production-grade results that enable aerospace, automotive, and industrial players to replace metals, accelerate prototyping, and produce durable end-use parts with greater efficiency." Andrée-Lise Méthot, Founder and Managing Partner at Cycle Capital.

"Desjardins Capital is proud to support AON3D in this new stage of growth. Their additive manufacturing technology—open, intelligent, and accessible—is redefining the standards of industrial 3D printing. By leveraging innovation, artificial intelligence, and materials science, AON3D is helping strengthen the competitiveness of manufacturing companies here and abroad. This investment reflects our commitment to supporting Quebec leaders who are shaping the future of advanced manufacturing." Nathalie Bernard, Chief Operating Officer at Desjardins Capital.

"We're grateful to our venture partners for their trust and continued collaboration as we enter our next phase of growth. AON3D is eliminating key barriers to scale and adoption of additive manufacturing – enabling customers to qualify parts faster, produce at volume with confidence, and bring new applications to market sooner." said Randeep Singh, CEO and Co-Founder of AON3D.

About AON3D

Founded in 2015, AON3D is a venture capital-backed, Montreal-based additive manufacturing hardware, software, and materials company. Their solutions drive innovation for hundreds of businesses in 25+ countries worldwide, ranging from small businesses to multi-national Fortune 500 corporations and government agencies.

About Cycle Capital

Founded in 2009, Cycle Capital is a leading venture capital firm that manages a platform of seven funds investing in North America and Europe. Cycle Capital has two venture growth stage funds in deployment: Cycle Capital Fund V dedicated to DeepTech: microelectronics, photonics, internet of things digitalization and energy efficiency, and Circular Innovation Fund dedicated to circularity and new materials. Through its Cycle H2O Fund (WaterTech) and its Cycle Momentum initiative, Cycle Capital supports the emergence of cutting-edge technologies at the seed/early stage within the ecosystem.

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the largest cooperative financial group in North America and the sixth largest in the world, with assets of $511.9 billion as of September 30, 2025. It has been named one of the top employers in Canada by both Forbes magazine and Mediacorp. It has also been recognized as one of the World's Best Banks in 2025 by Forbes. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, its online platforms, and its subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and one of the highest credit ratings in the industry. In 2025, Desjardins Group is celebrating its 125th anniversary, marking more than a century of focusing its ambitions and expertise on being there for members and clients.

AON3D - Industrial Additive Manufacturing Solutions

SOURCE AON3D