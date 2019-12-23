Cycle for Survival Bike In Every Equinox Club Raises Awareness About Rare Cancers

Cycle for Survival, part of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK), was started in 2007 by Jennifer Goodman Linn who passed away from a rare cancer in 2011. It has become a powerful movement to beat rare cancers thanks to a community of supporters each doing their part to make a difference. Linn's story carries an important lesson: one motivated person with a bold idea can set in motion a chain reaction to improve the world.

The 2020 events mark the 14th year of rides, which will be the biggest to date. About 37,500 participants will take part in one of 80 cycling events led by Equinox instructors in 17 cities. All are welcome to join by registering a team, or supporting the cause with a donation.

"As a rare cancer survivor, Cycle for Survival participant, and Equinox member, the symbolism of a Cycle for Survival bike in every club is really significant," says Chicago resident Courtney Sanger. "Funding research gives me hope for a better future, and bringing awareness to this cause is an important part of growing our community to have an even greater impact."

Cycle for Survival has raised more than $222 million since inception. Within six months of the annual events, all funds are allocated to leading-edge research and clinical trials, led by MSK, that are changing the way cancer is diagnosed and treated.

About half of all people diagnosed with cancer are battling a rare form of the disease, which includes brain, ovarian, pancreatic, leukemia, lymphoma, all pediatric cancers and many others. Rare cancer research is typically underfunded — often leaving patients with few or no treatment options. As doctors and researchers pursue new treatments, Cycle for Survival provides urgently needed funding. To read about research breakthroughs made possible because of Cycle for Survival funding, go to cycleforsurvival.org/what-you-fund or visit cycleforsurvival.org to learn more.

