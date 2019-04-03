Cycle For Survival Breaks Record With $42 Million Raised In 2019 For Rare Cancer Research

Special guests included Seth Meyers, host of Late Night with Seth Meyers; Johnny Weir, U.S. figure skating champion; actors Dave Franco, Alison Brie, and Mena Suvari; U.S. champion professional runner Gabriele Grunewald, and others.

With support from Equinox, sponsors and the dedicated community of participants and donors, Cycle for Survival has grown every year. In 2019:

More than 36,000 participants rode, including rare cancer survivors, patients, doctors, researchers, caregivers and supporters.

More than 245,000 individuals donated to support the cause.

More than 1,050 company teams participated, which was an increase in corporate involvement; dedicated events were held for the finance, media and tech, professional services and real estate industries.

Cycle for Survival's generous sponsors include smartwater®, the official hydration sponsor; New Balance, the official apparel sponsor; TAG Heuer, the official Timepiece and Timekeeper; and ICAP, which donates annually with a fundraising match.

In February, Cycle for Survival made history by crossing the $200 million threshold for funds raised since it was founded in 2007. This year, several teams reached fundraising milestones by raising a total of more than $1 million each throughout their respective years of participation. Sixteen teams have now reached that level of fundraising. All funds raised are allocated within six months to innovative research that is changing the way cancer is diagnosed and treated.

About half of all people diagnosed with cancer are battling a rare form of the disease, which includes brain, ovarian, pancreatic, leukemia, lymphoma, all pediatric cancers and many others. Rare cancer research is typically underfunded — often leaving patients with few or no treatment options. As doctors and researchers pursue new treatments, Cycle for Survival provides urgently needed funding.

MORE INFORMATION

About Cycle for Survival

Join the Battle. Cycle for Survival is the movement to beat rare cancers. Since 2007, Cycle for Survival has raised $222 million through its signature indoor team cycling events across the United States to help fund pioneering rare cancer research led by Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, which owns and operates Cycle for Survival. 100 percent of every donation funds rare cancer research. About half of all cancer patients are fighting a rare cancer, and they often face limited or no treatment options. Together with the movement's founding partner, Equinox, Cycle for Survival has supported innovative clinical trials, research studies and major scientific initiatives. For a list of events, research updates and additional information, visit https://www.cycleforsurvival.org and follow Cycle for Survival on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and YouTube .

About Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center—the world's oldest and largest private cancer center—has devoted more than 130 years to exceptional patient care, innovative research, and outstanding educational programs. Today, we are one of 49 National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Centers, with state-of-the-art science flourishing side-by-side with clinical studies and treatment. The close collaboration between our physicians and scientists is one of our unique strengths, enabling us to provide patients with the best care available as we work to discover more effective strategies to prevent, control, and ultimately cure cancer in the future. Our education programs train future physicians and scientists, and the knowledge and experience they gain at Memorial Sloan Kettering has an impact on cancer treatment and biomedical research around the world.

About Equinox

IT'S NOT FITNESS. IT'S LIFE: Founded in 1991, Equinox was built on the notion that fitness can empower a life well-lived and foster a strong community of high performance individuals.

Nearly 30 years later, Equinox continues to lead and disrupt the category it singularly defined, operating 98 full-service clubs globally across major US cities including New York, LA, Miami and San Francisco as well as London, Toronto and Vancouver, each featuring bespoke design in an unparalleled luxury environment. Grounded in the core tenets of Movement, Nutrition and Regeneration and backed by a Health Advisory Board of industry-leading experts across these disciplines, the company offers a holistic approach to fitness, inclusive of Equinox signature group fitness classes, personal training, Pilates, spa services, apparel, experiential travel and food & beverage. In 2019, Equinox will unveil Equinox Hotels as a true culmination of its lifestyle brand promise, redefining the luxury hospitality experience to be a seamless extension of high-performance living. For more information, visit www.equinox.com.

