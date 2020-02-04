Cycle For Survival Celebrates 10 Years Of West Coast Events With World Cancer Day Fundraising Campaign

"Brave Like Gabe" started as a hashtag to support professional runner Gabriele "Gabe" Grunewald as she sought treatment for her third battle with an incurable rare salivary gland cancer in 2017. As a professional runner and rare cancer advocate, Gabe founded the Brave Like Gabe foundation to make a difference in the cancer community. During her journey, Gabe experienced firsthand many of the challenges faced by rare cancer patients and the need for dedicated research funding. The Brave Like Gabe fund at MSK was established in 2019 in her honor.

Gabe first participated in Cycle for Survival events in 2018 and quickly became an extraordinary ambassador for the movement. Her message of perseverance and hope touched everyone who met her. Gabe died in June 2019, just a few months after she shared her story as a featured Cycle for Survival speaker. Her legacy continues to encourage others to share their own struggles, and to fundraise to find better and more effective treatments for rare cancers.

"Cycle for Survival gave Gabriele a platform for her story of hope and fearlessness," said Justin Grunewald, Gabe's husband. "Every time she gave a talk, you could hear a pin drop. Every time she finished, everyone was infused with hope. We met so many wonderful people and became a part of the Cycle for Survival family, which we will be forever."

Cycle for Survival, the movement to beat rare cancers, has raised more than $235 million for rare cancer research since it was founded in 2007, with more than 50% of that total raised in the last three years. Participants across the country will join the annual high-energy team indoor cycling events in January, February and March.

About half of all people facing cancer are battling a rare form of the disease. Rare cancers include brain, ovarian, pancreatic, leukemia, lymphoma, all pediatric cancers and many others. Research into these diseases is largely underfunded, which often leaves patients with few or no treatment options. As doctors and researchers pursue new treatments, Cycle for Survival provides urgently needed funding. To read about research breakthroughs made possible because of Cycle for Survival funding, go to cycleforsurvival.org/what-you-fund or visit cycleforsurvival.org to learn more.

About Cycle for Survival

Join the Battle. Cycle for Survival is the movement to beat rare cancers. Since 2007, Cycle for Survival has raised more than $235 million through its signature indoor team cycling events across the United States to help fund pioneering rare cancer research led by Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, which owns and operates Cycle for Survival. 100 percent of every donation funds rare cancer research. About half of all cancer patients are fighting a rare cancer, and they often face limited or no treatment options. Together with the movement's founding partner, Equinox, Cycle for Survival has supported innovative clinical trials, research studies and major scientific initiatives. For a list of events, research updates and additional information, visit https://www.cycleforsurvival.org and follow Cycle for Survival on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

About Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) is the world's oldest and largest private cancer center, home to more than 20,000 physicians, scientists, nurses, and staff united by a relentless dedication to conquering cancer. As an independent institution, MSK combines 130 years of research and clinical leadership with the freedom to provide highly individualized, exceptional care to each patient. MSK is consistently ranked the number-one hospital for cancer care in the Northeast and among the top two cancer hospitals nationwide. MSK's always-evolving educational programs continue to train new leaders in the field, here and around the world. www.mskcc.org.

About Equinox

IT'S NOT FITNESS. IT'S LIFE: Founded in 1991, Equinox was built on the notion that fitness can empower a life well-lived and foster a strong community of high performance individuals. Nearly 30 years later, Equinox continues to lead and disrupt the category it singularly defined, operating over 100 full-service Clubs globally across major US cities including New York, LA, Miami and San Francisco as well as London, Toronto and Vancouver, each featuring bespoke design in an unparalleled luxury environment. Grounded in the core tenets of Movement, Nutrition and Regeneration and backed by a Health Advisory Board of industry-leading experts across these disciplines, the company offers a holistic approach to fitness, inclusive of Equinox signature group fitness classes, personal training, Pilates, spa services, apparel, experiential travel and food & beverage. In July 2019, Equinox unveiled Equinox Hotels as a true culmination of its lifestyle brand promise, redefining the luxury hospitality experience to be a seamless extension of high performance living. For more information, visit www.equinox.com.

