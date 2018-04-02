Cycle for Survival Raises A Record-Breaking $39 Million In 2018 For Rare Cancer Research

With support from founding partner Equinox, Cycle for Survival reaches a fundraising milestone; every dollar goes to rare cancer research led by Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Cycle for Survival

NEW YORK, April 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cycle for Survival, the movement to beat rare cancers, raised $39 million in 2018 through its signature indoor team cycling events, leading to a history-making year. A total of $180 million has been raised since Cycle for Survival began in 2007, with $150 million raised in the last five years. 100 percent of every dollar funds groundbreaking rare cancer research and clinical trials led by Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, which owns and operates Cycle for Survival.

Expert instructors from Equinox, Cycle for Survival's founding partner, led high-energy rides at the inspirational annual events in 16 cities across the country. Rides took place in Bethesda, Md.; Boston; Chicago; Dallas; Greenwich, Conn.; Huntington Beach, Calif.; Long Island, N.Y.; Los Angeles; Miami; New York; Palo Alto, Calif.; Paramus, N.J.; San Francisco; Seattle; Summit, N.J.; and Washington, DC throughout January, February and March.

With support from Equinox, sponsors and the passionate community of participants and donors, Cycle for Survival has continued to reach fundraising milestones year after year, quadrupling funds since 2012. In 2018:

  • More than 34,000 participants rode, including rare cancer survivors, patients, doctors, researchers, caregivers and supporters.
  • More than 230,000 individuals donated to support the cause.
  • Corporate participation grew with more than 950 company teams involved; dedicated events were held for the finance, media, professional services and real estate industries.
  • Cycle for Survival's generous sponsors include smartwater®, the official hydration sponsor; New Balance, the official apparel sponsor; TAG Heuer, the official Timepiece and Timekeeper; and ICAP, which donates annually with a fundraising match.

Participants this year included actors David Schwimmer, Sterling K. Brown, Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka, Dave Franco, Alison Brie, Joe Minoso, Randy Flagler and Kara Killmer; Alexander Rossi, professional racing driver and 2016 Indianapolis 500 Champion; Shannon Miller, seven-time Olympic medalist; Nastia Liukin, Olympic gold medalist; Gabriele Grunewald, U.S. champion professional runner and others. The unprecedented TAG Heuer Cycle for Survival Fundraising Challenge included TAG Heuer ambassadors Tom Brady, quarterback for the New England Patriots; Patrick Dempsey, actor; Tim Howard, goalkeeper for the U.S. Men's National Soccer Team; Alec Monopoly, American graffiti artist and Alexander Rossi.

Funds raised are allocated within six months to innovative research that is changing the way cancer is diagnosed and treated. About half of all people diagnosed with cancer are battling a rare form of the disease, which includes brain, ovarian, pancreatic, leukemia, lymphoma, all pediatric cancers and many others. Rare cancer research is typically underfunded — often leaving patients with few or no treatment options. As doctors and researchers pursue new treatments, Cycle for Survival provides urgently needed funding. To read about research breakthroughs made possible because of Cycle for Survival funding, go to www.cycleforsurvival.org/what-you-fund.

Visit www.cycleforsurvival.org to learn more about Cycle for Survival.

MORE INFORMATION

About Cycle for Survival
Join the Battle. Cycle for Survival is the movement to beat rare cancers. Since 2007, Cycle for Survival has raised $180 million through its signature indoor team cycling events across the United States to help fund pioneering rare cancer research led by Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, which owns and operates Cycle for Survival. 100 percent of every donation funds rare cancer research. About half of all cancer patients are fighting a rare cancer, and they often face limited or no treatment options. Together with the movement's founding partner, Equinox, Cycle for Survival has supported innovative clinical trials, research studies and major scientific initiatives. For a list of events, research updates and additional information, visit https://www.cycleforsurvival.org and follow Cycle for Survival on FacebookTwitterInstagram, and YouTube

About Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK)—the world's oldest and largest private cancer center—has devoted more than 130 years to exceptional patient care, innovative research, and outstanding educational programs. Today, it is one of 69 National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Centers, with state-of-the-art science flourishing side by side with clinical studies and treatment. The close collaboration between MSK's physicians and scientists is one of its unique strengths, enabling it to provide patients with the best care available as researchers work to discover more effective strategies to prevent, control and ultimately cure cancer. MSK's education programs train future physicians and scientists, and the knowledge and experience they gain has an impact on cancer treatment and biomedical research around the world.

About Equinox
Equinox operates 92 upscale, full-service clubs in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Miami, Chicago, Boston, Dallas, Houston, and Washington, DC, as well as international locations in London, Toronto, and Vancouver. The company offers an integrated selection of Equinox-branded programs, services and products, including strength and cardio training, studio classes, personal training, spa services and products, apparel and food/juice bars. Launching in 2019, Equinox Hotels will cater exclusively to the high-performance traveler to serve as the ultimate hotel destination with a 360-degree lifestyle experience. For more than 25 years, Equinox has consistently offered bespoke experiences and unparalleled services to consumers, developing a lifestyle brand that represents service, value, quality, expertise, innovation, attention to detail, market leadership and results.

IT'S NOT FITNESS. IT'S LIFE.

