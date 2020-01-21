Cycle For Survival's 2020 Events Begin With A New City And Millions Raised For Rare Cancer Research Led By Memorial Sloan Kettering

Adding the Bloomfield Hills location marks an exciting milestone and continued growth for Cycle for Survival for its 14th year of events. Through grassroots efforts, more than 250,000 people made donations in 2019 alone. Within six months of the events, 100% of every dollar raised will be allocated to promising research and clinical trials led by Memorial Sloan Kettering (MSK) to help patients worldwide. Since its inception in 2007, Cycle for Survival has raised more than $230 million.

"I was just 31 years old when I was diagnosed with a rare and incurable brain cancer. I take comfort in knowing that the doctors at Memorial Sloan Kettering are continually researching innovative ways to help cure my cancer and other rare cancers. I know my doctor is working every day to find a way to save my life," said Brienne Bellavita, [36], Cycle for Survival team captain.

About half of all people facing cancer are battling a rare form of the disease. Each year about 850,000 people are diagnosed with a rare cancer. Rare cancers include brain, ovarian, pancreatic, leukemia, lymphoma, all pediatric cancers and many others. Research into these diseases is largely underfunded, which often leaves patients with few or no treatment options. As doctors and researchers pursue new treatments, Cycle for Survival provides urgently needed funding. To read about research breakthroughs made possible because of Cycle for Survival funding, go to cycleforsurvival.org/what-you-fund or visit cycleforsurvival.org to learn more.

How Cycle for Survival Works:

Each year thousands of Cycle for Survival teams participate and make a commitment to raise a minimum of $1,000 per bike. Teams can register multiple bikes, with up to eight riders per bike. Teammates take turns during a four-hour indoor cycling shift, which is divided into four, 50-minute back-to-back sessions. The team captain organizes when and for how long each team member rides. An "Extreme" rider has their own bike for the four-hour ride and commits to raise $4,000.

Cycle for Survival event locations include:

Bloomfield Hills, MI, January 25

Dallas, January 25

Miami, January 25

Seattle, January 26

Washington, DC, January 31-February 1

Summit, NJ, February 1-2

Chicago, February 6-9

San Francisco, February 6-8

Palo Alto, February 9

Boston, February 7-9

Los Angeles, February 22

Hawthorne, CA, February 23

Glendale, CA, February 23

Huntington Beach, CA, February 23

Bethesda, MD, February 23

Long Island, NY, February 29-March 1

Paramus, NJ, March 1

Greenwich, CT, March 7-8

New York City:

- Metropolitan Pavilion, February 20-21

- Bryant Park and E. 44th Street, February 8-9 and March 5-8

- Bond Street and E. 61st Street, March 5-8

MORE INFORMATION

About Cycle for Survival

Join the Battle. Cycle for Survival is the movement to beat rare cancers. Since 2007, Cycle for Survival has raised $230 million through its signature indoor team cycling events across the United States to help fund pioneering rare cancer research led by Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, which owns and operates Cycle for Survival. 100 percent of every donation funds rare cancer research. About half of all cancer patients are fighting a rare cancer, and they often face limited or no treatment options. Together with the movement's founding partner, Equinox, Cycle for Survival has supported innovative clinical trials, research studies and major scientific initiatives. For a list of events, research updates and additional information, visit https://www.cycleforsurvival.org and follow Cycle for Survival on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

About Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center — the world's oldest and largest private cancer center — has devoted more than 130 years to exceptional patient care, innovative research, and outstanding educational programs. Today, we are one of 51 National Cancer Institute–designated Comprehensive Cancer Centers, with state-of-the-art science flourishing side-by-side with clinical studies and treatment. The close collaboration between our physicians and scientists is one of our unique strengths, enabling us to provide patients with the best care available as we work to discover more effective strategies to prevent, control, and cure cancer. Our education programs train future physicians and scientists, and the knowledge and experience they gain at Memorial Sloan Kettering has an impact on cancer treatment and biomedical research around the world.

About Equinox

IT'S NOT FITNESS. IT'S LIFE: Founded in 1991, Equinox was built on the notion that fitness can empower a life well-lived and foster a strong community of high performance individuals. Nearly 30 years later, Equinox continues to lead and disrupt the category it singularly defined, operating over 100 full-service Clubs globally across major US cities including New York, LA, Miami and San Francisco as well as London, Toronto and Vancouver, each featuring bespoke design in an unparalleled luxury environment. Grounded in the core tenets of Movement, Nutrition and Regeneration and backed by a Health Advisory Board of industry-leading experts across these disciplines, the company offers a holistic approach to fitness, inclusive of Equinox signature group fitness classes, personal training, Pilates, spa services, apparel, experiential travel and food & beverage. In July 2019, Equinox unveiled Equinox Hotels as a true culmination of its lifestyle brand promise, redefining the luxury hospitality experience to be a seamless extension of high performance living. For more information, visit www.equinox.com.

