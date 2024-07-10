Cycle Gear® and RevZilla® Promote Rider Safety with Airbags Save Campaign

The innovative technology of wearable airbags offers essential protection for motorcyclists throughout the summer season

PHILADELPHIA, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With summer in full swing and as holiday road travel increases, motorcyclists are hitting the open road, driving further and longer than before. But with the fun and freedom of riding, also comes an inherent risk. To help motorcyclists stay safe this summer – and beyond – Cycle Gear® and RevZilla® , the nation's leading retailers of motorcycle parts, apparel and accessories, have created the Airbags Save Campaign to educate people on wearable airbags, which offer a practical solution to ensure rider safety while also offering peace of mind to riders' loved ones.

Wearable airbag apparel is a game-changer in motorcycle safety. Leveraging advanced AI technology, airbags deploy in a fraction of a second upon detecting a crash, providing critical protection for the vital organs, including the spine, ribcage and even the neck/collarbone area, reducing up to 93% of impact force and the risk of injury.

"Motorcyclists face extensive risks when on the road, and our priority is providing them with the best possible protection," explained Stevan Popovich, President at Cycle Gear®. "These wearable airbags are a revolutionary addition to our extensive offering of motorcycle gear and have been used by professional riders for the last decade. They provide a reliable and effective solution to reducing injuries, and also offer incomparable peace of mind to motorcyclists' loved ones."

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), summer months see a significant increase in road travel, with millions of Americans hitting the highways for vacations and holiday celebrations. This uptick in travel also means more motorcyclists on the road, making safety a top priority. NHTSA reports there were 83,000 motorcycle riders injured in 2021, underscoring the need for enhanced safety measures.

In a separate Gitnux report, it was recorded that there were over 13 million registered motorcycles in the United States. Summer and nicer weather is causing more people to travel, with August being the most dangerous month for motorcycle riders (according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety).

Popovich continued, "Summer is a time for adventure and exploration, but it's also a time to prioritize safety. Wearable airbags offer motorcyclists an additional layer of protection, allowing them to enjoy the ride with greater confidence. We encourage all riders to gear up with the best safety technology available to fully enjoy this summer's adventures."

Visit one of over 165 Cycle Gear® store locations in 43 states and learn more about how airbags can save lives at https://www.cyclegear.com/airbags and https://www.revzilla.com/airbags .

