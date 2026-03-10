Cycle Syncing® Method is Clinically Shown to Reduce PMS Symptoms for 92% of participants in 60 days

IRB-approved trial shows reduction in PMS symptom burden and severity for 92% of participants in 60 days.

NEW YORK, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FLO Living, in collaboration with femtech leaders Mira, Hello Inside, and Citruslabs, today announced results from the first-ever clinical study evaluating the Cycle Syncing® Method, demonstrating significant reductions in premenstrual syndrome (PMS) symptom burden and severity among the majority of participants within just two months.

The IRB-approved, three-month study provides the strongest clinical validation to date for a diet- and lifestyle-based approach to menstrual cycle health. The study found that 92% of participants reported meaningful reductions in both the number and intensity of PMS symptoms within 60 days, with improvements beginning as early as 30 days. Additional benefits—including improved blood sugar stability, reduced menstrual pain, better mood and energy, and increased cycle regularity—were observed by the end of the three-month study period.

Study Conducted In Partnership With Industry Leaders

The study was conducted using Mira's at-home hormone tracking technology, Hello Inside's continuous glucose monitoring and metabolic health insights, and Citruslabs' IRB-approved clinical research platform, integrating biological data with cycle-based nutrition, exercise, and lifestyle interventions delivered through the MyFLO® app.

A Message from Alisa Vitti, Founder of FLO Living and Creator of the Cycle Syncing® Method

"This study marks a turning point for women's hormonal health," said Alisa Vitti. "For decades, women have been told that PMS is normal—or that medication is the only solution. These results show that when women align food, movement, and lifestyle choices with their menstrual cycle, real and measurable improvements can happen quickly, naturally, and without side effects."

Study Design and Population

The virtual, single-group clinical trial was conducted over three months and included 60 participants aged 22–42, many of whom reported long-standing menstrual symptoms such as painful cramps, heavy bleeding, headaches, bloating, acne, mood changes, fatigue, and sleep disruption. Some participants experienced severe symptoms, including PMDD and perimenopausal cycle changes.

Participants followed the Cycle Syncing® Method daily via the MyFLO® app, which provides phase-specific guidance for nutrition, exercise type and intensity, stress management, and daily scheduling aligned with the four phases of the menstrual cycle.

Assessments included:

Menstrual symptom frequency and severity tracking via the MyFLO® app

Monthly participant questionnaires

Continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) via Hello Inside

Hormone measurements using the Mira device

Weight and metabolic markers

Key Findings

After 30 days:

80% of participants reported fewer symptoms and reduced symptom severity

After 60 days:

91.89% of participants reported reductions in both symptom burden and symptom intensity

After 90 days:

85.7% reduction in total reported symptoms

94.44% reported improved blood sugar stability

80.56% reported less painful periods

Nearly 90% reported improved mood and energy

50% experienced more regular menstrual cycles

Additional quality-of-life improvements:

Satisfaction with body image increased from 55.56% at month one to 77.78% at month three

Satisfaction with overall hormonal health increased from 66.67% to 88.89%

Taken together, the results show that the Cycle Syncing® Method substantially reduces PMS symptom burden and severity within 60 days, with additional benefits over three months.

"Over 90% with fewer PMS symptoms. Nearly nine in ten satisfied with their hormonal health. And our glucose data confirmed what women were feeling was real — not imagined, but measurable. That's the kind of evidence that changes what healthcare institutions are willing to fund." — Mario Aichlseder, Hello Inside CEO & Co-Founder

For full study details, including methodology, participant demographics, and complete results, download the full Cycle Syncing® Method Whitepaper here.

A Non-Pharmaceutical Alternative for PMS Management

PMS affects an estimated 80% of menstruating women, yet remains one of the most under-researched and under-treated aspects of women's health.

"This study provides evidence for a non-pharmaceutical option that works with women's biology rather than suppressing it," Vitti added. "It also reinforces the importance of the infradian rhythm—the monthly hormonal cycle unique to women—and the need for health strategies designed specifically around it."

Implications for Women's Health Research

The study contributes to a growing body of evidence highlighting the need for gender-specific approaches to health and wellness, particularly during the reproductive years. Researchers also observed early signals of improved insulin sensitivity and ovulatory hormone support, suggesting future areas for expanded investigation, including inflammation, cortisol regulation, fertility, and ovarian aging.

"You're designed to feel good all month long," said Vitti. "For 25 years, my mission has been to ensure women don't have to suffer unnecessarily with monthly symptoms. This study is one step forward—but an important one—in building a more holistic, evidence-based standard of care for women —and supports the need for more research on lifestyle medicine for women's hormones."

About FLO Living

FLO Living is a digital-first hormone health company founded by Alisa Vitti, best-selling author of WomanCode and In the FLO. The company helps women balance hormones naturally and eliminate period problems through personalized programs, supplements, and the MyFLO® app, all rooted in the Cycle Syncing® Method.

About Mira

Mira is a San Francisco-based hormonal health company providing integrative care and hormonal testing for over 130,000 customers. Mira develops data-driven hormonal health solutions to help women make confident health decisions during every stage of their lives—from menstruation to menopause.

About Hello Inside

Hello Inside is a science-driven health company helping women make smarter, more personalized choices through real-time glucose tracking. By combining continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) with metabolic health insights and nutrition guidance, Hello Inside helps women understand how their unique hormonal biology shapes their response to diet, exercise, sleep, and stress — connecting daily habits to long-term hormonal health.

About Citruslabs

Citruslabs is a full-service contract research organization (CRO) that designs, manages, and delivers gold-standard, IRB-approved clinical trials and consumer perception studies for health and wellness brands. By combining scientific rigor with a modern, decentralized approach, Citruslabs makes high-quality clinical research faster, more affordable, and more transparent than traditional models.

Learn more: For the complete data, charts, and insights from this groundbreaking study, download the Cycle Syncing® Method Whitepaper at https://floliving.com/pages/cycle-syncing-results.

