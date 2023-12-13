CycleBar Naples Celebrates 5-Year Anniversary More Than Just Fitness - CycleBar Naples is a Community

NAPLES, Fla., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CycleBar Naples, the premier indoor cycling studio in southwest Florida, today announced it will celebrate its 5-year anniversary this week. The studio will formally recognize its 5-year anniversary with a party at 8:00 pm on Wednesday, December 13 at 9118 Strada Place, Suite 8105 in Mercato after the last class. All are welcome.

"We want to thank our CycleBar community for helping us reach this milestone together," stated Jake Maulin, co-owner and instructor. "Your passion and unwavering support have created a space that fosters more than just fitness – together we've created a true connection and community."

CycleBar Naples opened in December 2018 and has consistently been one of the top five CycleBar studios in the world with more than 600 members and countless drop-in riders who make fitness a priority while working or vacationing in Southwest Florida.

Maulin pointed to a number of milestones the CycleBar Naples community has achieved together:

Couple Connections : 24 couples (that we know of…) have met at CycleBar Naples, not to mention those couples who ride together consistently.

: 24 couples (that we know of…) have met at CycleBar Naples, not to mention those couples who ride together consistently. Ride Legends: The studio applauds the eight riders who have achieved 1000 rides, 44 riders who have hit 500 and 380 riders who have over 100 rides.

The studio applauds the eight riders who have achieved 1000 rides, 44 riders who have hit 500 and 380 riders who have over 100 rides. Growing Businesses: CycleBar Naples has helped launch and support 23 local businesses through pop-ups and cross-brand collaborations. Welcoming these ventures into the studio space has enriched the community and contributed to Naples' flourishing entrepreneurial spirit.

CycleBar Naples has helped launch and support 23 local businesses through pop-ups and cross-brand collaborations. Welcoming these ventures into the studio space has enriched the community and contributed to flourishing entrepreneurial spirit. Community Impact: CycleBar Naples riders have also had a significant impact on the community with support for charitable organizations, including 32 different causes.

"We ride as one, and we get to each milestone one ride at a time." stated Maulin. "We can't wait to create more memories together in the next five years."

About CycleBar

Founded in 2004, CycleBar is the largest indoor cycling brand by number of studios and offers a variety of low-impact, high-intensity indoor cycling workouts, which are inclusive of all fitness levels. CycleBar offers an immersive, multi-sensory experience in state-of-the-art "CycleTheaters," led by specially trained instructors, enhanced with high-energy "CycleBeats" playlists and tracked using rider-specific "CycleStat" performance metrics. Ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 five years running, Fastest-Growing Franchises in 2021 as well as Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000 in 2020, CycleBar is headquartered in Irvine, CA and backed by Xponential Fitness, the largest franchisor of boutique fitness brands. To learn more about CycleBar, visit www.cyclebar.com.

