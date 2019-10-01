CycleBar Partners with Young Survival Coalition in Support of Breast Cancer Awareness

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CycleBar, the world's first and largest indoor cycling franchise, announced today that it has partnered with Young Survival Coalition (YSC), the country's oldest and largest young cancer non-profit, for Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October. The cycling brand is launching its "Pink Lemonade" CycleGives campaign to raise money for the breast cancer organization, which provides free resources and programs to support, educate and empower women diagnosed before their 41st birthday.

YSC – with its national reach and focus on community and mind/body health for young women affected by cancer – is the ideal complement to the CycleBar experience, which is more than just a ride in the studio. It's a uplifting, heart-pumping party on a bike, surrounded by an empowering community of riders to motivate any fitness journey.

As part of the "Pink Lemonade" campaign, CycleBar will host numerous charity classes, or CycleGives rides, in support of YSC at various locations around the nation, including studios in Los Angeles, San Diego, Denver, Dallas, Pensacola, and Wellington. CycleBar is no stranger to charitable giving as its CycleGives platform, which enables riders and instructors to raise money for specific causes they are most passionate about, has raised over $2 million through over 3,000 rides and 120,000 riders in under five years.

"We are honored to partner with Young Survival Coalition for this important cause," said Ryan Junk, President of CycleBar. "Cancer is a terrible disease that has affected so many in our CycleBar community, and we want to do everything we can to show our support for these warriors and survivors."

Jaclyn Alterwein, an instructor for CycleBar, is serving as the "Pink Lemonade" campaign ambassador, chosen because of her own battle with breast cancer a few years ago. At 47, Alterwein underwent a double mastectomy and reconstructive surgery to beat the disease. She said her recovery wouldn't be where it is today without her job and the CycleBar community that supported her physically, mentally and emotionally along the way.

