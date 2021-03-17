CycleBoard, Inc. Launches Equity Opportunities for Investors

COSTA MESA, Calif., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time, investors can now purchase shares in CycleBoard and capitalize on the company's electric vehicle products and patented technology, offering a unique opportunity to take part in the rapidly growing micro-mobility market.

CycleBoard revealed tiered equity opportunities recently through its crowdfunding campaign on Start Engine https://www.startengine.com/cycleboard where investors can grow with an innovative company in a budding market expected to reach nearly $42 billion by 2030.

CycleBoard's 3 wheel Electric Scooters

Demand for micro-mobility products like electric three-wheel scooters, off-road electric scooters, and a variety of other types of stand-up electric scooters has skyrocketed as people seek alternative forms of transportation. However, many products available today are not designed for safe and practical use by the masses leading to electric stand-up scooters that are unstable with limited rider control.

CEO and Founder Phil LaBonty explains that CycleBoard and its patented technology addresses this core issue by offering riders greater control and stability:

"The micro-mobility market is exploding, however, we believe it lacks products that adequately address consumers' needs for local transportation solutions that offer a high fun factor and level of ride-ability and stability that appeal to the mass public. Our products and technology offer the right combination of stability, function and fun that consumers are after. That's why we're so excited to offer this equity investment campaign opportunity."

CycleBoard's patented lean-to-steer technology includes a stability bar, dual front wheels, and a single rear wheel. CycleBoard develops and manufactures various street and all-terrain electric scooters that have been optimized for a variety of uses.

As LaBonty points out, the real investment is in the technology:

"Not only does our patented lean-to-steer technology offer more rider stability and control, but it can support riders up to 275 pounds+ as well as carry a significant amount of cargo with the Cargo Basket accessory as well as pull a trailer; none of these are possible with traditional two-wheel electric scooters that require more balance and are inherently less stable. That's why our products are such an attractive solution for daily transportation - consumers can actually use CycleBoard's 3-wheel electric scooters to transport things like groceries, beach gear, be used for delivery services, etc."

Prospective investors can participate in CycleBoard's Equity Crowdfunding campaign on Start Engine: https://www.startengine.com/cycleboard

About CycleBoard, Inc.

CycleBoard is a California lifestyle brand building innovative stand-up electric scooters designed for anyone to ride. Our products are created for the adventurer looking for the best combination of safety and fun. The CycleBoard leverages our patented three-wheel, lean-to-steer technology and is inspired by Southern California's rugged outdoors, beach, and urban lifestyle.

https://www.cycleboard.com

