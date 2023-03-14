Cyclica teams up with Uruguay national research agency, ANII, to enhance scientific innovation

TORONTO and MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Cyclica Inc. ("Cyclica"), a neo-biotech that is unlocking the protein universe to discover the medicines of tomorrow, and the National Research and Innovation Agency ("Agencia Nacional de Investigación e Innovación" or ANII"), a Uruguayan government agency that funds and promotes research and innovation initiatives, announce a partnership leveraging Cyclica's AI-enabled drug discovery platform to drive innovation within Uruguay's biotech ecosystem.

In an effort to advance medical research and therapeutic development for patients, Cyclica will make available its proprietary AI-enabled drug discovery platform to select academic labs, scientists, and startup companies within the ANII network, allowing them to partner directly with Cyclica in different business agreements to make use of Cyclica's powerful platform. Throughout the collaboration, ANII and Cyclica will work closely together to ensure the opportunity is maximized within the scientific community in Uruguay.

"Through the partnership with ANII, Cyclica's platform will be widely promoted to the Uruguayan academic and biotech community. We look forward to partnering with this innovative scientific community to help advance the development of medicines for patients with unmet needs" states Dr. Vern De Biasi, PhD, Chief Partnership Officer at Cyclica.

"At ANII, we strive for research and innovation excellence and for the promotion of joint initiatives between academia and the private sector to ensure an inclusive, knowledge-based, and sustainable development of our country. This partnership with Cyclica has the potential to further expand our biotech sector and make it a large player in our region and the world" said Flavio Caiafa, President at ANII.

About Cyclica

As a neo-biotech, Cyclica is efficiently advancing an industry-leading, robust and sustainable drug discovery portfolio focused on CNS, oncology, and auto-immune diseases. Cyclica has built the only generalizable platform across the entire proteome, expanding the target space for low-data targets, including AlphaFold2 structures, PPIs, and mutant oncogenic targets. Cyclica has brought together a diverse and experienced team of biologists, chemists, computer scientists, and business professionals who are collectively passionate about changing the drug discovery paradigm. By exploring the unexplored, and drugging the undrugged, Cyclica strives to impact patient health like never before. For more information about our company, please visit: cyclicarx.com .

About ANII

The National Research and Innovation Agency of Uruguay (ANII) is a government entity that promotes research and the application of new knowledge to the productive and social reality of the country. ANII makes funds available to the public for research projects, national and international postgraduate scholarships and incentive programs for innovative culture and entrepreneurship, for both the private and public sectors.

ANII is a key player in the Uruguayan STI ecosystem articulating and coordinating between the actors involved in the development of knowledge, research and innovation. For more information, please visit: anii.org.uy

