Jelenew is an American avant-garde cycling brand born for women and the world's first haute couture professional cycling brand. It is the first to introduce haute couture into the R&D and design of professional cycling apparel, creating apparel that combines athletic performance and haute couture aesthetics. As the world's first high-definition professional cycling brand, Jelenew's products are not inferior to other market leaders in sports performance and technical performance. The blessing of high-definition tailoring skills and haute couture aesthetics makes cycling clothing more suitable. It fits the rider's body shape, thereby reducing the wind resistance during riding, and is stylish and beautiful.

Based on this, Jelenew strives to launch cycling apparel in different scenarios through co-creation with athletes, couture tailoring, and sports performance research. Including high-performance Racing collection, Comfort collection that make cycling more every day and more convenient, try to make more women fall in love with cycling. It also encourages women to be born to be different and to stick to themselves.

Jelenew said that cycling culture has a long history in the United States. Today, the riding craze of the 1970s is back.

The latest statistics released by Statista show that there are about 52.73 million people (6 years old and above) participating in cycling in the United States alone, of which about 21% ride an average of no less than three times a week, and about 8% of people ride at least once a day.

Cycling is no longer defined only as a tool for competitive sports and daily commuting but as a way of life that leads the trend of culture. Operational and sustainable sports concepts can not only satisfy cycling enthusiasts' yearning for a modern environmental protection lifestyle but also become a spiritual healing method for more and more people.

"I think cycling is the easiest access point to those experiences without a downside. Running is great, but for many, it is very hard. Walking is too easy on average. Hiking is walking but hard. Finally, I think that riding a bike allows us to move to the perfect place for humans to experience newness without being so fast (car) we can't take it in." A cycling enthusiast shared his reasons for liking cycling on social platforms.

Matching it, not only the cycling population is developing towards two levels, but the demand for cycling apparel is also developing toward two polarizations. Professional cyclists continue to challenge themselves through competition. They pay more attention to the performance of clothing and sports, while enthusiasts regard cycling as a relaxing way to get close to nature or explore the corners of the city and pay more attention to the health, comfort, and fashion of clothing. And the trends brought about by the changes here have also brought a wave of new opportunities and challenges to the significant cycling apparel.

Taking Jelenew as an example, Jelenew's The Racing collection primarily fuses haute couture design and functionality, preserving the materials and functionality of cycling gear to deliver durable cycling apparel with haute couture aesthetics based on long-lasting endurance riding. The method mainly aims to solve the cyclists' needs for sports performance. Using couture skills is incredibly quick-drying with new technical fabrics, helping female riders break through themselves and exert their best strength.

The comfort collection is for ordinary women who love cycling. Jelenew said people live busy lives and are constantly asked to make compromises, which means constraints. Working, exercising, exercising, and living a life that does not require constant changing clothes due to scenes and situations. We retain the functionality and practicality of sportswear, combined with haute couture aesthetics, to bring cycling enthusiasts clothing that can respond to various scenarios anytime, anywhere. Cycling is a healthy outdoor sports lifestyle. It is also a sense of life ritual they admire and the wonderful life they look forward to. The comfort collection is designed to allow ordinary women to easily enjoy the joy of the cycling lifestyle in their daily life and at their own pace. It can also make it easy for beginners to adapt to the transition to the professional race. Therefore, Jelenew has developed entry-level equipment for beginners, allowing beginners to get through the running-in between the body and the riding seat, learn to avoid confrontational injuries during riding, and freely shuttle between life and riding scenes.

