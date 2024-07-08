The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's Picturesque Scenic Shore Bike Tour on Lake Michigan Shoreline offers a Unique Ride Experience to Help Drive its Lifesaving Mission

RYE BROOK, N.Y., July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kicking off on July 27 in Mequon, Wisconsin, the 32nd annual Scenic Shore Bike Tour is a two-day, 150-mile, fully supported cycling event where cyclists of all ages from across the country will gather to help change the lives of blood cancer patients. Participants are laser-focused on driving forward the work of The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) to fund groundbreaking research, provide free patient support and assistance, and advocate on behalf of blood cancer patients and their families.

"Thanks to the dedication of our participants and supporters, Scenic Shore Bike Tour has grown from a locally supported event to the forefront of the national cycling scene and is helping us improve the quality of life for all blood cancer patients," said Coker Powell, EVP, LLS Chief Revenue Officer. "Anyone can join and make a difference - the beautiful shoreline of Lake Michigan is the perfect picturesque setting for a weekend of riding the shore for a cure!"

From road bikes to e-bikes and everything in between, thousands of riders, cancer survivors, and supporters will pedal and cheer in support of a cure for blood cancer. Participants will have the opportunity to choose from a variety of routes including 25-miles, 75-miles, and traditional 2-day 150-mile routes.

This year LLS has chosen 25-year-old lymphoma survivor Allie Frankmann as the event's Honored Hero. A resident of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, she is currently pursuing a medical degree and plans to become a pediatric oncologist to help other patients. Having completed her final treatment on in October 2022, Allie's entire family will be partaking in the ride in her honor and to support the entire blood cancer community.

"I am so thankful to everyone involved in Scenic Shore Bike Tour!" said Last name. "From peer support groups to funding the research of many of my treatments, LLS has made a huge impact on my experience as a patient and survivor."

Through events like Scenic Shore Bike Tour, LLS has invested more than $1.7 billion since its inception in research to advance breakthrough therapies.

Event Details

Saturday, July 27, 2024

START: Mequon, WI

Riders will arrive in Mequon with the ride officially beginning at 7:30 am. After an inspiring opening ceremony, the 75-mile trek will begin. After arriving at Red Arrow Park, the day will wrap up with an awards ceremony along the lakeside.

Sunday, July 28, 2024

END: John Miles Park, Sturgeon Bay, WI

Learn more and register here!

About The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society® (LLS) is the global leader in the fight against blood cancer. The LLS mission: Cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin's disease, and myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families. LLS funds lifesaving blood cancer research around the world, provides free information and support services, and is the voice for all blood cancer patients seeking access to quality, affordable, coordinated care.

Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Rye Brook, NY, LLS has regions throughout the United States and Canada. To learn more, visit www.LLS.org. Patients should contact the Information Resource Center at (800) 955-4572, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET.

For additional information, visit lls.org/lls-newsnetwork. Follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram.

