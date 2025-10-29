Cycling Frog THC Seltzers Now Available on Gopuff in Tennessee, Wisconsin, and Florida

SEATTLE, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cycling Frog, the cannabis beverage brand on a mission to normalize THC in everyday life, is proud to announce its line of THC seltzers is now available on Gopuff for delivery across Tennessee, Wisconsin, and Florida. Customers 21+ can now order Cycling Frog's refreshing, real fruit juice, THC seltzers directly through the Gopuff app or website and have them delivered right to their door in as fast as 15 minutes.

"Cycling Frog has always been about bringing people together with bold, delicious flavors that just happen to contain THC," said Peter Click, VP of Sales at Cycling Frog. "As fall sports heat up and the holidays approach, our partnership with Gopuff makes it easier than ever for Tennessee, Wisconsin, and Florida customers to stock up for every celebration, right from the app." Cycling Frog's partnership with Gopuff marks another milestone in making cannabis beverages more convenient and approachable for everyday consumers.

The launch kicks off with a special promotion: Buy two six-packs and enjoy $4 off your order for a limited time. Available flavors include Cycling Frog's fan favorites — Wild Cherry, Black Currant, and Ruby Grapefruit — all made with clean ingredients, balanced cannabinoid ratios, and crafted for good times without the hangover. Each 5mg THC seltzer offers a consistent, uplifting experience designed for social settings, weekend gatherings, and moments of relaxation without the alcohol.

With this launch, Cycling Frog continues to expand its mission of cannabis normalization, providing a tasty, accessible, and responsible alternative for every season — whether you're cheering on your team, hosting friends, or raising a toast at the holiday table.

About Cycling Frog

Cycling Frog is a THC-forward beverage brand focused on bold flavors, quality ingredients, and normalizing cannabis in everyday life. With seltzers, gummies, and edibles available across multiple states, Cycling Frog is rewriting the rules of social drinking—no alcohol, no hangover, just good vibes. To learn more, visit www.cyclingfrog.com.

About Gopuff

Gopuff, the leader in instant commerce, offers a relevant and affordable assortment of household essentials, groceries, OTC medication, drinks, snacks and more, all brought to customers' doors in as fast as 15 minutes from local micro-fulfillment centers. Founded in 2013 by co-CEOs Rafael Ilishayev and Yakir Gola, Gopuff leverages proprietary technology, national infrastructure and a hyper-local logistics network to offer unrivaled speed, reliability and affordability to customers across the U.S. and U.K. To learn more, visit www.gopuff.com or follow Gopuff on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. Download the Gopuff app on iOS and Android.

