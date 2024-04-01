Cycling wear market size is set to grow at a CAGR of 6.36% between 2022 and 2027, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The cycling wear market size is set for remarkable growth in the coming years, driven by increasing awareness regarding health and fitness, particularly in urban areas. Cycling is gaining traction as a preferred exercise regimen, endorsed by doctors and health professionals to combat lifestyle-related diseases. Innovations in fabric technology are enhancing the comfort and performance of cycling wear, catering to the needs of discerning consumers. Notably, renowned cycling events in European nations further boost market growth, creating a fertile ground for leading brands to thrive.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cycling Wear Market 2023-2027

Health and Fitness Drive Demand: Rising concerns over health issues like diabetes, high blood pressure, and obesity are spurring the demand for cycling wear globally. As individuals seek effective ways to stay fit, cycling emerges as a convenient and enjoyable exercise option. Manufacturers are aligning their product offerings with consumer preferences, focusing on features such as moisture-wicking fabrics to enhance comfort during rides. This emphasis on functionality is driving the uptake of cycling wear among health-conscious consumers.

Customization Trends Fuel Market Expansion: A significant trend shaping the cycling wear market is the growing demand for customization, particularly among corporate users, associations, and clubs. Customized cycling wear allows for personalization in terms of design, colors, branding, and materials, catering to diverse consumer preferences. This trend has witnessed a surge in developed regions like the Americas and Europe, as well as emerging markets such as China and India. The availability of customized options at different price points is driving consumer engagement and contributing to market growth.

Challenges Amidst Growth: Despite the promising growth prospects, the cycling wear market faces challenges, including the proliferation of counterfeit products. The allure of branded cycling wear coupled with high price points has led to the emergence of counterfeit products, particularly in developing regions. These counterfeit products, made from inferior materials, pose durability and quality concerns for consumers. E-commerce channels exacerbate the distribution of counterfeit goods, making it challenging for brands to protect their market share and reputation.

Market Expansion Through Diverse Channels: Despite challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the cycling wear market continues to expand through various channels, including hypermarkets, supermarkets, and e-commerce platforms. Online retailing, in particular, has witnessed significant growth, driven by the convenience and accessibility it offers to consumers. Leading e-retailers like Amazon, Alibaba, and JD.com have played a pivotal role in expanding the market reach of cycling wear brands, catering to a global consumer base.

Regional Insights: Europe emerges as a key contributor to the global cycling wear market, accounting for a substantial share of growth during the forecast period. The region's strong cycling culture, coupled with a penchant for premium products, fuels market expansion. Western European countries, in particular, boast well-established cycling brands and a high preference for quality cycling accessories. Countries like France, Italy, and the UK stand out as major markets within the region, driven by factors such as innovation, lifestyle standards, and brand recognition.

Conclusion: In conclusion, the cycling wear market is poised for robust growth driven by factors such as increasing health awareness, customization trends, and regional market dynamics. Despite challenges posed by counterfeit products and the COVID-19 pandemic, the market continues to expand through diverse channels, catering to the evolving needs of consumers worldwide. With continued innovation and strategic partnerships, leading brands are well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for cycling wear, offering consumers a blend of style, comfort, and performance.

In today's health-conscious era, where awareness regarding well-being resonates globally, the significance of maintaining a fit lifestyle has never been more pronounced. Amidst the backdrop of rising concerns such as diabetes, high blood pressure, and obesity, individuals are increasingly turning to physical activities like cycling to keep themselves in optimal shape. This surge in interest has not only propelled the demand for bicycles but has also given rise to a burgeoning market for cycling wear and accessories.

Health professionals and trainers alike advocate for cycling as an effective means to combat sedentary lifestyles and associated health issues. In nations like the Netherlands, Finland, and Germany, where cycling culture is deeply ingrained, the demand for high-quality cycling apparel has soared. Manufacturers catering to this niche market have recognized the need for innovative designs and materials, with a keen emphasis on functionality and style.

One crucial aspect driving the popularity of cycling wear is its fabric composition. Manufacturers prioritize materials with excellent moisture-wicking abilities, ensuring comfort and breathability during long rides. Whether it's the grueling trails of Tour de Singkarak or the scenic routes of Tour de Flores, cyclists rely on apparel that keeps them dry and comfortable, regardless of the conditions.

The onset of the coronavirus pandemic further propelled the demand for cycling wear, as people sought safe outdoor activities amidst lockdowns and restrictions. This surge in interest extended to the cycle wear apparel segment, encompassing a diverse range of products including leggings, shorts, gloves, beanies, tights, jackets, and jerseys.

Accessories play a pivotal role in enhancing both safety and performance for cyclists. Headgear and helmets, in particular, are indispensable components of cycling gear, offering protection against potential accidents and head injuries.

Retail giants like Decathlon, Nike, and Adidas have capitalized on this trend by offering a wide array of cycling wear and accessories through both traditional hypermarket and supermarket stores, as well as online platforms. The convenience of purchasing cycling gear through e-commerce channels has further facilitated the accessibility of these products to enthusiasts worldwide.

The global cycling wear market continues to flourish, with urban areas serving as hotspots for both recreational and competitive cycling events. From casual riders to professional athletes, the demand for high visibility cycling jackets and performance-enhancing gear remains unabated.

In essence, the cycling wear market represents a harmonious blend of health consciousness, fashion trends, and technological innovation. As the world embraces cycling as a lifestyle choice, the demand for functional and stylish apparel is set to escalate, further fueling the growth of this dynamic industry.

Market Overview

The cycling wear market is witnessing a surge in demand, driven by increased awareness of health and fitness, particularly amidst concerns of diabetes, high blood pressure, and obesity. Health professionals advocate cycling as a means to combat these issues, prompting individuals to invest in appropriate attire. European nations like the Netherlands, Finland, and Germany lead the trend, emphasizing the importance of high-visibility cycling jackets for safety. Manufacturers prioritize fabric with moisture-wicking abilities for comfort during long rides. Notable events like Tour de Singkarak and Tour de Flores further fuel interest. Despite challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic, the cycle wear apparel segment continues to thrive, offering a range of products from leggings and shorts to gloves and beanies, alongside essential accessories for cyclists.

