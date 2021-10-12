Cycling Wear Market size to grow by USD 3.21 billion from 2021 to 2025| adidas AG and ASSOS of Switzerland GmbH among Key Vendors| Technavio

Drivers and Challenges

Technavio has identified the major drivers and challenges that impact the cycling wear market. According to our research, the increased adoption of cycling to maintain fitness is propelling the market growth. However, factors such as the availability of counterfeit products may hamper the market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The cycling wear market has been segmented by geography into Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA. During the forecast period, 30% of the market's growth will originate from Europe, with Germany, the UK, and France being the key countries.

Based on product, the cycling wear market has been segmented into clothing, footwear, and others. The clothing segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period.

To unlock further growth opportunities of each contributing market segment, Avail PDF Sample Now!

Key Vendors and Offerings:

Technavio has identified key vendors operating in the market. These include adidas AG, ASSOS of Switzerland GmbH, Fox Racing Inc., Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Jaggad Pty Ltd., Pending System GmbH and Co. KG, Rapha Racing Ltd., Shimano Inc., Trek Bicycle Corp., and Troy Lee Designs Inc. The key offerings of some of these vendors are mentioned below:

adidas AG: The company offers cycling wears products under the brand name Velo Crew Cold RDY.

ASSOS of Switzerland GmbH: The company offers cycling wear products under the brand names of Mille and Equipe.

Fox Racing Inc.: The company offers cycling wear products under the brand name Flexair Delta.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables you to download 3 reports a year and view 3 reports every month.

Related Reports:

Hunting Apparel Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The hunting apparel market has the potential to grow by USD 4.27 billion from 2021 to 2025. Download Free Sample Report Now

The hunting apparel market has the potential to grow by from 2021 to 2025. Football Apparel Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The football apparel market has the potential to grow by USD 2.62 billion from 2021 to 2025. View Exclusive Free Sample

Cycling Wear Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.16% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 3.21 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.12 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 30% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled adidas AG, ASSOS of Switzerland GmbH, Fox Racing Inc., Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Jaggad Pty Ltd., Pending System GmbH and Co. KG, Rapha Racing Ltd., Shimano Inc., Trek Bicycle Corp., and Troy Lee Designs Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

For more valuable insights, View Our Report Snapshot!

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.



Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio