Cycling Wear Market will Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.16% from 2020 to 2025|17000+ Technavio Reports

Cycling Wear Market 2021-2025: Scope

The report also covers the following areas:

Cycling Wear Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To help businesses improve their market position, the cycling wear market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. adidas AG, ASSOS of Switzerland GmbH, Fox Racing Inc., Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Jaggad Pty Ltd., Pending System GmbH and Co. KG, Rapha Racing Ltd., Shimano Inc., Trek Bicycle Corp., and Troy Lee Designs Inc. are some of the major market participants.

Cycling Wear Market 2021-2025: Drivers & Challenges

The increased adoption of cycling to maintain fitness, the growing participation of women in cycling activity, and the high influence of celebrity endorsements on purchase decisions will offer immense growth opportunities for Cycling Wear Market . However, the availability of counterfeit products will hamper market growth. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Cycling Wear 2021-2025: Segmentation

Product

Clothing



Footwear



Others

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



MEA

Cycling Wear 2021-2025: Key Regions

30% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. Germany, the UK, and France are the key markets for cycling wear in Europe. The high popularity of cycling as a sport and fitness activity and increased demand for bicycles and related products will facilitate the cycling wear market growth in Europe over the forecast period

Cycling Wear Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist cycling wear market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the cycling wear market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the cycling wear market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cycling wear market vendors

Cycling Wear Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.16% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 3.21 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.12 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 30% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled adidas AG, ASSOS of Switzerland GmbH, Fox Racing Inc., Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Jaggad Pty Ltd., Pending System GmbH and Co. KG, Rapha Racing Ltd., Shimano Inc., Trek Bicycle Corp., and Troy Lee Designs Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

