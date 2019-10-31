Cyclist Finishes Ride Across America for Charity In Honor of Late Son

NEWTON SQUARE, Pa., Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 60-year-old Price Burlington is proof anyone can do anything if they have the right motivation. On August 1, 2019, the father of four rolled into Newton Square, Pennsylvania finishing a 3,580-mile trip across America that started in San Ramon, California. But he didn't roll in on four wheels; he rolled in on two, specifically on a Domane Trek bike built to ride long distances.

Burlington finished his bike ride in less than two months, averaging 70 miles a day while his wife and dog followed behind in an RV advertising his impressive objective. Because he didn't ride across America for himself, he rode for his late first-born son Carson.

After Carson tragically passed away at 29 years old in a car accident, his family wanted to do something to preserve his legacy. Carson was an avid snowboarder and loved the outdoors, so the family established a memorial fund with the nonprofit High Fives Foundation .

"Team Carson" was born, which led to an annual fundraising ski day promoting awareness and support for those living with life-altering injuries acquired while participating in an outdoor action sport. One of Carson's best friends was a climber who became a quadriplegic after a tragic climbing accident. To the Burlington family, High Fives was the right charity to work with.

But Price Burlington wanted to do more. He wanted to ride across America for his son while raising money for a good cause. A new campaign was launched: High Fives Across America . Burlington climbed the Sierra Nevadas, up and down the Rocky Mountains, and across long Midwest plains. He biked challenging terrain while conquering elevation and grueling elements thinking of Carson every day. With only a few small falls and an unfortunate hip injury at the end, Burlington safely finished his goal.

"I am more grateful as a result of my experiences. More grateful for everything. My family, friends, my dog, my health, my job, the sky. You name it. As a result of this, I am less stressed about the little nuances in life like traffic, weather, irritating situations, and inconveniences." -Price Burlington

Along the way, Burlington raised $58,676 for High Fives thanks to sponsors and supporters. That money will go toward helping adaptive athletes with their recovery, inspiring them along the way. All in the name of Carson.

High Fives Foundation is a nonprofit based in Truckee, California. By raising money to help people recover from a life-altering injury acquired by outdoor action sports, High Fives provides financial aid and inspiration for adaptive athletes.

