Cyclist live-streams trip across USA for Mental Health awareness

Diederich, a 28 year old from the suburbs of New York City, was laid off in March from his manufacturing engineering job in San Francisco. Diederich thought he'd use his time off to fight for a cause that is near and dear to him. "Some of the most wonderful people in my life have been brought to the ground by this. I'm tired of feeling hopeless and unable to do anything about it. So I'm fighting. I'm fighting for my friends, I'm fighting for anyone affected by this. I'm trying to say there's hope. I'm riding for hope. Sometimes even something and silly and simple as a honk from a stranger can keep us going" -PD. Diederich is a month into his solo journey. He still has 3,000 miles to go. He is mostly camping but occasionally a supporter will reach out and lend a couch or spare room to sleep in. Follow his journey on Facebook, Instagram, and his website: Honk4Hope.com