Cyclists: Take The River And Wind Challenge On The Great Allegheny Passage -- One Of America's Best Bicycle Trails

The registration fee of $75 includes both lunch and dinner; fresh fruit, snacks and refreshments along the trail; and a T-Shirt and water bottle for completing the challenge. Proceeds benefit individuals and families in need of utility and housing assistance, medication, back to school supplies, emergency disaster services and more. In addition, as you pedal for the less fortunate, you will enjoy a nearly level trail along winding rivers, shaded valleys, traditional small towns, bridges and windmills on The Great Allegheny Passage, touted as one of America's best bicycle trails. Another benefit of The River and Wind Challenge is that it brings business to small local establishments located along the trail. For instance, a lot of out of town riders will stay at local Bed and Breakfasts.

The 62 mile challenge begins with registration at 7 am with fresh fruit, muffins, and cinnamon rolls, and the 22 mile ride starts with lunch and registration at 11 am. Participants should end at the starting point and will be treated to dinner between the hours of 4 and 6 pm back in Confluence where the rides began. Photo booths will be available for groups to take pictures so they'll have something to remember all the fun and fellowship of the challenge! Musical entertainment will also be provided.

Past and current sponsors of the River and Wind Challenge include: Kenny Ross: Luther P. Miller, Inc.; Guy Chemical; Confluence Cyclery; Somerset Rural Electric Cooperative, Inc.; Levi Deal Mansion Bed & Breakfast in Meyersdale; Somerset Trust Company; Representative Matt Dowling's Office; Shaffer Oil; and The Daily American.

Celebrating over 150 years of global service as both a church and a social service organization, The Salvation Army began in London, England in 1865. Today, it provides critical services in 128 countries worldwide. The 28-county Western Pennsylvania Division serves thousands of needy families through a wide variety of support services. To learn more about The Salvation Army in Western Pennsylvania, log on to www.wpa.salvationarmy.org The Salvation Army ... doing the most good for the most people in the most need.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cyclists--take-the-river-and-wind-challenge-on-the-great-allegheny-passage----one-of-americas-best-bicycle-trails-300637519.html

SOURCE The Salvation Army Western PA Division

Related Links

http://www.wpa.salvationarmy.org

