Cyclists: The Annual River & Wind Challenge - New Course With Meyersdale "Maple City" Pancakes, Fun and Fellowship & It's Family Friendly!

SOMERSET, Pa., April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, June 1st, bicycling enthusiasts will converge on Meyersdale ("Maple City"), PA to take part in the 18th Annual "River and Wind Challenge." This event is not a race, but a fun ride, which is a challenge for many in terms of distance. Cyclists can choose either the 25.9-mile ride or the 50-mile ride. The registration fee of $50 includes dinner; fresh fruit, snacks and refreshments along the trail; and all adult participants receive an event T-Shirt and water bottle. Those choosing the 50-mile course will also receive a medal for completing the challenge. New this year: Kids can participate for only $10 with a registered adult, making it an affordable fun family outing.

Proceeds benefit individuals and families in need of utility and housing assistance, medication, back to school supplies, emergency disaster services and more through The Salvation Army's Somerset Service Center. As you pedal for the less fortunate, you will enjoy fantastic scenery on one of America's best bicycle trails. You will venture through viaducts, a tunnel and the Mason-Dixon line, experiencing breathtaking views, wind mills and charming small towns. Most importantly, you will be riding for a great cause, helping to provide critical services for those in need. The new course for this year's River and Wind Challenge begins and ends in Meyersdale, PA, lending itself to a maple themed dinner of pancakes, sausage, maple syrup and other maple treats at the end of the ride.

Past and current sponsors of the River and Wind Challenge include: Somerset Rural Electric Cooperative, Shaffer Oil, Hanna House Bed & Breakfast, Angela Tennant State Farm Agent, and Somerset Trust Company. Additional sponsors are still being sought, and registration for participants is open online at: salvationarmywpa.org/rwchallenge

Celebrating over 150 years of global service as both a church and a social service organization, The Salvation Army began in London, England in 1865. Today, it provides critical services in 130 countries worldwide. The 28-county Western Pennsylvania Division serves thousands of needy families through a wide variety of support services. To learn more about The Salvation Army in Western Pennsylvania, log on to www.wpa.salvationarmy.org The Salvation Army … doing the most good for the most people in the most need.

Contact: Tracy Rhodes Service Center Director The Salvation Army Somerset Service Center Office (412) 445-9232 334 West Main Street, Suite 100 Somerset, PA 15501 www.wpa.salvationarmy.org tracy.rhodes@use.salvationarmy.org

SOURCE The Salvation Army Western PA Division

